Music

Review: TEDDYTHELEGACY, PRODUCT OF MY FLAWS

Austin native makes a surprising swing at reflective maturity on EP

By Julian Towers, Fri., May 26, 2023

Review: TEDDYTHELEGACY, <i>PRODUCT OF MY FLAWS</i>

Though he first started dropping tracks almost a decade ago, and in the time since hasn't strayed especially far from his initial forte – standoffish, Auto-Tune-conversant sex raps – the Austin native makes a surprising swing at reflective maturity on his latest EP. Of course, it wouldn't be a TEDDYTHELEGACY release without the occasional "I'm as hard as it gets/ Like the tip I'm giving your chick." But in general, these six tracks submit completely to the tantalizing Lupe Fiasco influence that's always clung to the edges of TEDDY's high-pitched voice. The artist strings economic anxiety, spiritual angst, and concerted introspection into dexterous, quick-footed flows. Thankfully, the EP's production is no less light on its feet. Tracks like "MOOD RING," "ROLE MODEL INTERLUDE," and the title cut are awash in rushing ebbs of sun-dappled synth, whereas the gentle melancholy of the two-note woodwind loop from "NO CALLER ID" hasn't left my head since I heard it. But the sonic highlight by far is Central Texas alternative R&B singer-songwriter Nayome and her gorgeous feature on "NUMB."

TEDDYTHELEGACY

PRODUCT OF MY FLAWS

