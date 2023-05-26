Music

Review: Hall Johnson, Haymaker

Childhood friends capture young independence and its teething struggles

By Wayne Lim, Fri., May 26, 2023

Review: Hall Johnson, <i>Haymaker</i>

Apt for an album recorded in a studio on a Connecticut farm two summers ago, surf rock quartet Hall Johnson's debut LP Haymaker plays like the soundtrack of a summer-contained coming-of-age film. Beneath bright, radiant dreaminess, the childhood friends' 31-minute release captures young independence and its teething struggles in 11 tracks brimming with sincerity. Soaked in warm nostalgia, smooth vocal harmonies and ebullient riffs reverberate in opener "Barefoot," while follow-up "OMWO" wraps anxious affection in dulcet trumpet tones. As crashing cymbals wash over "Daytona," lead singer Milo Cortese articulates an uneasy realization epitomizing the record: "There was always a lifeguard when I was younger and now I'm older." Acoustic guitar-driven "Sun Don't Set" eases the record into a slightly slower, mellower B-side of existential reveries that blur sonically into one. Still juxtaposed against buoyant riffs, emotional standouts "Utilitarian" and "Art Museum" reveal Cortese's anticipatory anxieties and frazzled disorientation, respectively. Undergirded by a light, poised bassline, "Hospitals" bares the aching reluctance to give up on a loved one. As the bittersweet closer "Relevant" slows into a sonorous trumpet postlude, Haymaker has beaten the point to death: Growing pains do not discriminate, the comforting universality of which proves consolation enough.

Hall Johnson

Haymaker (The Record Machine)

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Wayne Lim
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
King Louie, Killah Priest, and indie classical lead our recommended shows

May 26, 2023

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Bridge Farmers, Sue Foley, and Caelin top our list of recommended shows

May 19, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Hall Johnson, Milo Cortese, The Record Machine Haymaker

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Soul Man Sam Evans, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers at Antone's Nightclub
Goonlord
at Come & Take It Live
Dale Watson
at Continental Club
Eve Monsees & Mike Buck
at Continental Club
Michael Hale Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: The Cure, Violent Femmes, Flora & Fawna, Tove Lo, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  