Review: Tearjerk, Face to Face

Debut EP roots in a fresh plot of emotionally forward indie folk

By Kriss Conklin, Fri., May 12, 2023

Review: Tearjerk, <i>Face to Face</i>

Under latest project Tearjerk, Austin singer-songwriter Vanessa Jollay (Sailor Poon, Sanwish) debuts blooming, dreamy folk rock with inaugural EP Face to Face. Interweaving melancholy, nature imagery, and aspirations for growth, Jollay explores transformative resilience and tenderness in the face of change. Opener "Many Hours" leads with Mazzy Star-level reverb and flowing honesty in the midst of the singer's emotional whirlwind: "Still need to hide/ There are many hours I'll be hard to find." No matter the desire to escape, her feathery twang and vulnerability remain in perfect focus, juxtaposed against rolling bass notes and twinkling pedal steel progressions. Jollay's journey climaxes with self-validating pop number "Show You" before closing with "Blueberry," an endearing, future-forward narration. Released on the heels of a Hotel Vegas residency, Tearjerk's introduction plants vital roots in a fresh plot of emotionally forward indie, which the band fondly dubs "tear-folk." Cathartic and encouraged weeping aside, Face to Face imparts a shadowy distinction beneath its sunny exterior: Gentleness and fragility are not to be confused.

