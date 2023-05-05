Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

The Austin Record Convention

"This is the biggest show we've had in 30 years," texted Nathan Hanners about the spring Austin Record Convention on and during Austin Psych Fest Sunday. "It's nuts. The floor space is totally sold out for vendors and we've had to add meeting rooms up on the second floor."

Palmer has a second floor? You wouldn't know it from the 40,000 square feet of space for 300-plus sellers to post up on this weekend. Friday runs $30 for early shoppers, but $5 for both Saturday and Sunday buys live music capitalists miles and miles of T-shirts, posters, cassettes, 8-tracks, books, magazines, toys, memorabilia, and, oh yes, vinyl, vinyl, vinyl – new, used, and Holy Grail.

"Friday's a kind of focused vibe," notes Hanners, son of ARC founder and continued show-runner Doug Hanners, "where people have a sort of determined energy as they dig through boxes. It's their best chance at finding those rare items and they don't want it to slip through their fingers.

"Saturdays are when the levee breaks and we reach peak vinyl feeding frenzy," he continues, "but it's super fun because there are lots of excited and happy people, and the look on their faces is the reason I do the show, really. I love overhearing people showing their friends what they just bought.

"Sundays are the best bang for your buck day, when all the deals are made. Remember that the vendors have to haul back everything they don't sell, so on Sunday they are more motivated to make deals!" – Raoul Hernandez

UTOPiAfest

The 13th annual UTOPiAfest returns to Burnet, Texas, for three days of music, yoga, disc golf, and various workshops. On Thursday, the Deer brings ethereal folk on The Beautiful Undead sandwiched between double performances from Henry Invisible. On Friday, there's Colombian funk from ringmasters Superfónicos, Americana crooner Andrea Magee, and big brass supergroup Hard Proof closing the night. Saturday finds an instrumental twofer with Tauk's jazz-plus-prog-rock fusion and Will Van Horn's steel guitar-led ambient atmospherics – while Good Looks showcases plainspoken, country-inflected guitar chime on their debut Bummer Year. Find the full weekend lineup at utopiafest.com. – Alejandra Ramirez

<a href="https://goodlooksband.bandcamp.com/album/bummer-year">Bummer Year by Good Looks</a>

Cinco de Mayo Extravaganza

Offering free bites, Hotel Vegas plays Taco Santa on El Cinco with the DJ who turns every party into a cookout, long-serving tío on the turntables, ulovei. Unbothered by club dance paradigms, Miguel Angel will interrupt a twerk moment with slow accordions. (Insert the metallic twang of throwback Intocable ballads here.) With reggaeton from DJ Dragonnqueen and pussy-popping electronic scintillation from Ayo Tamz in the neighborhood of perreo, balance is restored. Inside HV, dip into the cumbia universe with all-womxn Selena cover band Las Chicas en 512, Austin's untouchable Afro-salsa-rumba-merengue maestros El Tule, and Peruvian surf rock-meets-tropical troupe El Combo Oscuro. – Christina Garcia

Pecan Street Festival

The longstanding, biannual Pecan Street Festival – named after Sixth Street's original name – offers a healthy dose of Austin culture in the heart of Downtown. There's as much focus on the work of local artisans and food vendors (after all, comestibles are an art form in this foodie town) as on musical acts. But the latter means bands from nearly every genre, headlined by a pair of modern squeezebox titans: Grammy-winning San Antonio Tejano superstar Sunny Sauceda and Creole Zydeco alchemist Sean Ardoin. Spread across three stages and two days, the lineup includes everyone from worldbeat/jazz iconoclasts Atlas Maior to alt-rock jesters the Ron Titter Band and brass funkateers Big Wy's Brass Band. Free, as always. – Michael Toland

Isabella Lovestory, Kamixlo

For a form built around the most aggressively insistent kick pattern in music, reggaeton has mellowed out a lot in recent years, sinking lower into its figurative Jacuzzi. Leave it to this Montreal-via-Honduras alt sensation to shut off the gentle jets of synthy R&B and Eighties fetishism beloved by the genre's male stars and instead set that shit to boil. A punchily melodic rapper in an era of sodden, simpering singers, Isabella Lovestory favors neck-snapping neo-perreo beats for her salaciously vulgar lyrics. And with songs dabbling in industrial metal and electroclash textures, that aggressive insistence gives way to pure, exhilarating hostility. Latin electronic producer Kamixlo opens. – Julian Towers

Buffalo Hunt, the Naps, Tearjerk

Three local geodes collide at FSG, converging shimmering indie rock, slide guitar country/Americana, and reverberating psychedelia. Stephanie Hunt spearheads the session with her genre-morphing solo project, Buffalo Hunt. Among honky-tonk snippets and synth-driven singles, the Shakey Graves collaborator offers Ambitions of Ambiguity, a 10-track delight commanding cavernous soundscapes and alt-rock leanings. Quartet the Naps teases jaunty, fingerpicking, and toe-tappin' tunes via 2021's The Wheless Sessions, while Tearjerk's Vanessa Jollay unveils mellifluous dream rock with latest EP Face to Face. – Kriss Conklin

<a href="https://tearjerkmusic.bandcamp.com/album/face-to-face">Face to Face by Tearjerk</a>

Music Notes

Cameron Avery

Tame Impala's touring bass guitarist comes to Elgin. Entry is free; RSVP via Eventbrite.

The Point

Three venues will serve Berto's Banquet, all in one day: High Noon, Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches, and Fairweather Cider.

Tribute to Joey DeFrancesco

Doug Lawrence and Jerry Weldon pay tribute to the late Hammond B-3 organist; DeFrancesco passed away last August at the age of 51.

redveil

If a Football Manager-type simulator existed for hip-hop, this Maryland rapper-producer would certainly earn a spot on every wonderkid list. New EP playing w/ fire, released a day before his 19th birthday on April 19, deviates from his usual mold of soulful sample chops and jazzy instrumentals in an intentional attempt to create songs fit for energetic live performances.