Music

Review: Trouble in the Streets

Satisfy Saturn (Spaceflight)

By Kriss Conklin, Fri., April 28, 2023


Local "electro tribe" trio Trouble in the Streets ascends from earthly rebels to astral amusants with Satisfy Saturn. Much like its celestial nomenclature, the debut full-length pulses, gleams, and shimmers. Dynamic singer/producer duo Nnedi Agbaroji and Andy Leonard, anchored by drummer Kenny Schwartz, craft 12 cosmic fusions of world, hip-hop, R&B, and rock, emulating TSA announcements on opener "The Interstellar Travel Syndicate." Each track bleeds into the next, offering an auditory sky bridge from Agbaroji's punchy rap verses and silky choruses ("Can I Breathe") to Leonard's broiling synth/guitar combos ("Get High"). As vast as space itself, the back half spins in deep cuts and hidden delights. Sprawling and soulful, "Mother's Tongue" captures rising above adversity, while slow and sultry "Scar Tissue" offers encouragement in isolation. Before cheeky standout "Best of Your Worst Years," Trouble in the Streets even teases a three-song arc of jazz inclinations and funk flourishes, starting with "In Other Words." After 53 minutes, the voyage closes with the ironically titled "We're All Screwed," a brief albumwide reprise/medley offering one last piece of encouragement via warbling synths and powerhouse vocalizations.


