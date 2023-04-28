Music

Review: Murs x Wiardon

speak n spell (Mid90s)

By Derek Udensi, Fri., April 28, 2023


A collaborative EP between the former member of California underground rap collective Living Legends and the gangster-spitting Eastside talent will elicit a Stone Cold Steve Austin-sized "WHAT!?" from many, but seeds were planted years ago when the two first met in 2015. The occasion? Local Wiardon, then 12 years old, directly messaged Murs on Instagram in the hopes of meeting him on the day of an eventually canceled Stubb's show. Though the 78702 native has largely spent the last several years proving he's capable on the mic, Wiardon focuses this stop of the Los Angeles MC's retirement tour entirely on production. The 20-year-old calms his love for Martin Scorsese and East Coast grime by providing his veteran collaborator with seven plush beats. His longtime fandom leaks out in conga-like percussion on "killswitch cowboy," in the vein of 9th Wonder's Curtis Mayfield sample on "H-U-S-T-L-E" from 2004. Murs works through some of his usual bingo card with distinct callouts to L.A., as well as U.S. injustices (in this case, the "perverse" health care system). After a near "three-decade championship reign like Rocky," there's still just enough fuel in the engine to warrant a studio finale. As for Wiardon, this 15-minute breeze reminds that he's worth mentioning in any hypothetical debate of Austin's best rap producer.


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Derek Udensi
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Dinosaur Jr. at Lakeline Park, Los Texmaniacs in Sunset Valley, and more recommended shows

April 28, 2023

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Lemon Twigs, Trouble in the Streets, Enslaved, and more local shows worth the decibels

April 21, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Sand Wish, Deep Sleep, Alex Riegelman
at Feels So Good
Fiesta Total w/ Los Askis, Techy y Su Aroma, Sonido Condor, Mexikolombia at 9515 N. Lamar #200
The Quebe Sisters, Indian & the Jones at The 04 Center
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  