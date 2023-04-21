Otis Wilkins & Jake Lloyd’s Rock Star Collab and Four More Songs from Austin Artists

Otis Wilkins & Jake Lloyd, “Bubble Shuffle”

Otis the Destroyer boss Taylor Wilkins, rockist maximist, and homegrown cottage industry Jake Lloyd, who represents every entry in the spectrum of Black music – soul, gospel, rap, rock – lob a grenade into the greater music landscape with "Bubble Shuffle." If one didn't know better, they would swear it signaled a new Gary Clark Jr. single: the power riff, silken soul-blues vocals, and bristling rockaria building into 21st-century roots radicalism. That fatback Black Keys echo gives it girth, life force. On maverick ATX brand Spaceflight Records' Instagram, the photo shoot looks positively rock star, while Wilkins warned on Facebook, "Hold on tight." – Raoul Hernandez

More Eaze, “Eternity”

Australian label Longform Editions pursues deep listeners via its bimonthly curation of four records from electronic auteurs worldwide. Austin multi-instrumentalist More Eaze (Mari Maurice) takes a quarter of the reins this month via "Eternity," a 43-minute journey through a vast array of sonic contexts, from sticky, shimmering synths to whirring, mechanical pop-gospel. "I often think about how to say the same thing a different way," Maurice describes in her Bandcamp notes. As such, bright, oscillating keys transform into a somber guitar line before bleeding into celestial echoes. Murmurs crackle into a final act of orchestral waves and wails. The piece's divergence is bolstered by its seamless flow – a weaving stride that mimics our ever-changing frames of reference. – Laiken Neumann

<a href="https://longformeditions.bandcamp.com/track/eternity">Eternity by More Eaze</a>

promqueen, “Xi Xon”

Is it too soon to keep track of song of the summer contenders? The debut drop from Vietnamese American promqueen's fiery project is an early favorite. Over punchy 808s and rolling hi-hats courtesy of Cambodia-born beatmaker waverly, the singer-songwriter bounces gleefully between Vietnamese and English, her two native tongues. Taking notes from Thai sensation MILLI and Vietnamese rap pioneer Suboi, promqueen delivers bars with an undeniable bravado but refuses to lose sight of her beginnings. The track name translates to "extra sassy," a title lovingly bestowed upon her as a child by her parents. – Genevieve Wood

Being Dead, “Muriel’s Big Day Off”

"Live it up!" blazing garage rock duo Being Dead rejoices on the lead single of upcoming Bayonet Records debut When Horses Would Run. Well, it's technically not their first LP, if you count the three full-lengths the pair released as darker alter ego Zero Percent APR. But "Muriel's Big Day Off" – and its accompanying video starring "creature burlesque" performer Baldie Loxx – floods a fun and freewheeling portrait into surf rock harmonies and a loungy jazz interlude. Here, the pair maintains their sun-stroked sonics while slicking them back (à la Muriel's eyebrows) in their crispiest record yet. – Laiken Neumann

RF Shannon, “Heathen Nights”

Shane Renfro's songs move like a deep Texas fever dream, sweating and hallucinatory with a touch of dread and wonder. RF Shannon's fourth album, Red Swan in Palmetto, out May 26 via Keeled Scales, plays both expansive and insular, chronicling the songwriter's decision to move back to Lockhart from L.A. with a sense of escape and rejuvenation. New single and closeout track to the LP, "Heathen Nights," lingers in the pull of mellow after-hours camaraderie, sinking into a dreamy mirage somewhere between Iron & Wine and Beck's "The Golden Age" as the constellation canopy rolls by overhead. – Doug Freeman