Fusebox Festival

feat. Thelma & the Sleaze, Dorian Wood, SKLOSS

Various Locations, through Sunday 16

The 19th edition of the multifaceted Fusebox Festival returns to venues across town for five nights of captivating music and mixed media performances. On Thursday at 9pm, Dorian Wood brings her poignant voice-and-piano performance Anthology of the New Depression to Hotel Vegas, followed by an afterparty featuring SKLOSS' noisy psych rock, sultry queer pop from Lena Luca, and experimental folk artist BRUCE (Carrie Fussell of Calliope Musicals). Both are open to the public with $15 entry. On Friday at 7pm, reconnect with your inner middle schooler at the spacious Museum of Human Achievement's Cool Adult Rec Center Lock-In. Comedian/actress/ artist triple threat Dana Yanoshack and rock bandleader Lauren "LG" Gilbert host the evening's festivities, which include an unconventional adult-tailored variety show. Gilbert's boisterous Nashville-based queer rock group Thelma & the Sleaze headlines, alongside witty experimental writer Rachel Mars, comedian Paula Poundstone, and more. Entry is included with a Fusebox pass or $10 at the door; arrive early to secure your spot. Find the full weekend lineup at fuseboxfestival.com. – Genevieve Wood

Three Nights of Alejandro Escovedo

Continental Club, Thursday 13 – Saturday 15

Three nights, three different musical settings for the venerated local troubadour, advancing a new LP currently incubating. This, from an artist who's done everything at the Continental from writing an album onstage to performing solo acoustic. Thursday's the Alejandro Escovedo Trio, featuring backing by keyboardist/violinist Scott Danbom, Mark Henne on "drums and various machines," and singers Karla Manzur and Gina Holton. Friday features a full rock band, adding F.G. Barbara Creamer (bass) and Nick Diaz (lead guitar). Saturday adds strings – violinist David Perales and cellist Anthony Rogers – to Thursday's cast. Openers include Barfield (Thursday), the Beaumonts (Friday), and Will Johnson (Saturday). – Tim Stegall

Letting Up Despite Great Faults Tour Kickoff

Hotel Vegas, Friday 14

Freshly signed to Japanese label P-Vine (alongside modern indie staple Alvvays), Letting Up Despite Great Faults says bon voyage at Vegas before setting their blissful dream-pop sails for a four-night Japan tour. A year after releasing their fourth full-length, IV, the gleaming shoegazers churned out EP Crumble, maintaining New Wave danceability while melting into deep guitar tones. On their second Friday in a row at the venue, HOT///CAKES deliver garage eclecticism. Alt-rockers Glasshealer and the popping-up-everywhere "Where's Waldo" of the indie scene, Emily No Good, round out the bill. – Laiken Neumann

alexalone Residency Feat. Corduroi, saliYah

Hotel Vegas, Sunday 16

After spreading their fleecy guitar gospel via a Bible Belt tour, alexalone takes root at the Eastside mainstay for April's remaining Sundays. The second week of the trio's residency sees the bleary-eyed thumps and thrums perfected on 2021's ALEXALONEWORLD backed by trance-inducing electronic artisans. Corduroi leaks whimsy in "Dose Magik" ahead of his fourth album release, Comadrone Dunes. Producer saliYah – known for cascading, experimental ripples of vivid synths, angelic vocals, and ambient techno – also supports in a rare non-DJ set. – Laiken Neumann

Hey Loretta! Hillbilly Hoedown & Pie Social

Continental Club, Monday 17

Since 1996, Austin artists have paid birthday tribute to Loretta Lynn with a pie social – inspired by the contest where the country legend met her husband when she was 15. Lynn passed away last year at age 90, but the tradition continues with a slew of artists honoring the Coal Miner's Daughter, led by rockabilly queens Rosie Flores and Southern Culture on the Skids' Mary Huff. Other honky-tonk angels include Brennen Leigh, Amber Digby, Marti Brom, Summer Dean, Teri Joyce, Janet Lynn, and Kathryn Legendre, while Shinyribs' Kevin Russell leads the pie auction – all benefiting the SIMS Foundation. – Doug Freeman

Ben and Galen Ballinger Release Show

Sagebrush, Tuesday 18

Brothers Ben and Galen Ballinger both delivered new albums last month and offer a repeat of their dual South by Southwest release show after the mayhem. Galen opens with his brooding Dumb Balloon, heavy beats etching into his darkly intoned vocals that lull into hypnotic invocations. Ben, meanwhile, unloads a mixture of vitriol and sadness laced with a weary wonder on Egress, his first full LP since 2014's The State I'm In. The local songwriter weaves with an emotional intensity, sparking between small, vivid revelations and regrets. Sentimental Family Band opens. – Doug Freeman

Alex Coke & Carl Michel Sextet CD Release

Soundscape at Captain Quack's, Thursday 20

Crack guitarist Carl Michel and woodwind magician Alex Coke go way back in Austin jazz with the Creative Opportunity Orchestra and the Worthy Constituents, among others. Originally germinated during the pandemic to keep the musical wheels greased, their sextet recruited enough top-shelf locals to qualify as a veritable supergroup: steel guitarist Bob Hoffnar, harpist Elaine Barber, bassist James Suter, and vibraphonist Carolyn Trowbridge. The drumless sixsome's distinctive avant-jazz has already graced 2021's superb debut disk, The Emissary. Now the band celebrates the release of album No. 2, the equally strange and beautiful Emergence. – Michael Toland

Music Notes

MAVI

Antone's, Friday 14

The 23-year-old truly impressed on "EL TORO COMBO MEAL" off Earl Sweatshirt's 2019 EP, Feet of Clay. "Lost my dawg to the staircase, took the highest spot on the podium/ Ghostin' n***as, probably smokin' to the thought of knowin' us," opened the Charlotte lyricist during an utterly ridiculous verse on a cut that quelled any potential use of the Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man meme. Releases such as the 2022 album Laughing So Hard, It Hurts ship dense rhymes within jazzy packaging.

Rauw Alejandro

Moody Center, Sunday 16

Puerto Rican reggaeton hitmaker Rauw Alejandro released a collaborative three-song EP with Catalan superstar Rosalía on March 24. On the same day, the two artists seemingly announced their engagement by revealing a diamond ring at the conclusion of the heartwarming music video for RR opener "Beso." Dance crew the Jabbawockeez takes things back to 2008.