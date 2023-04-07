Music

Review: Matthew Logan Vasquez

As All Get Out (Nine Mile)

By Raoul Hernandez, Fri., April 7, 2023


Considering the press bio here, Delta Spirit's blood-covered 2022 LP One Is One sobered Matthew Logan Vasquez. San Diego-born roots emoters, their Texan Hill Country father-of-two spearheaded a sleek, buzzing, fervid sixth full-length. As All Get Out now follows suit. As many solo releases logged, the Dripping Springs twister unleashes equal urgency and vibrancy on his own, but with a fair bit more classic rock. "Over It," on which MLV outs himself ("To the bully in the band: over it, over it"), confesses an uptempo, Strokesian banger. Likewise, "Can You Turn Me Up" cranks a road burner: driving, rushing, racing. Big riffs, big tempo, big solos, and screams roll down every window. Even so, midpoint between Laurel Canyon call to arms Does What He Wants (2017) and Neil Young-meets-Michael Lee Aday solo spotlight Solicitor Returns (2016), these eight firecrackers pivot on pop pensiveness. "Untouchable" circles back to 2018's Texas Murder Ballads with a twinkling, grooving, breakdancing shuffler. "Odysseus" sails sonic seas, ebbing beats, and flowing siren song. Crystalline closer "Recognize" strums gentle and restless, primetime Chapin, Lennon, Nilsson. Said aforementioned contextualizer states, "Present day, [MLV's] writing and recording for himself," so maybe Delta Spirit's not looking for studio time presently. No problem. As All Get Out gets there and fast.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Matthew Logan Vasquez
Texas Platters
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Does What He Wants (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, April 28, 2017

Texas Platters
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Solicitor Returns (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Feb. 12, 2016

More by Raoul Hernandez
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Arya’s Weyes Blood aftershow, celebrating SPOT, Urban Cultural Fest, and more

March 31, 2023

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Women of Antone's, underground MCs, FuckEmos, and more recommended shows

March 24, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Matthew Logan Vasquez

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Ragabash (single release), Sweet Slacks, Mr. Kat at The 13th Floor
Live From the Heart benefiting JoyRx w/ Amos Lee at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Red Dirt Jubilee
at The Alcove Cantina
David Morris
at Antone's Nightclub
Jesse Stratton
at Armadillo Den
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  