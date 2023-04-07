Review: Matthew Logan Vasquez

Considering the press bio here, Delta Spirit's blood-covered 2022 LP One Is One sobered Matthew Logan Vasquez. San Diego-born roots emoters, their Texan Hill Country father-of-two spearheaded a sleek, buzzing, fervid sixth full-length. As All Get Out now follows suit. As many solo releases logged, the Dripping Springs twister unleashes equal urgency and vibrancy on his own, but with a fair bit more classic rock. "Over It," on which MLV outs himself ("To the bully in the band: over it, over it"), confesses an uptempo, Strokesian banger. Likewise, "Can You Turn Me Up" cranks a road burner: driving, rushing, racing. Big riffs, big tempo, big solos, and screams roll down every window. Even so, midpoint between Laurel Canyon call to arms Does What He Wants (2017) and Neil Young-meets-Michael Lee Aday solo spotlight Solicitor Returns (2016), these eight firecrackers pivot on pop pensiveness. "Untouchable" circles back to 2018's Texas Murder Ballads with a twinkling, grooving, breakdancing shuffler. "Odysseus" sails sonic seas, ebbing beats, and flowing siren song. Crystalline closer "Recognize" strums gentle and restless, primetime Chapin, Lennon, Nilsson. Said aforementioned contextualizer states, "Present day, [MLV's] writing and recording for himself," so maybe Delta Spirit's not looking for studio time presently. No problem. As All Get Out gets there and fast.