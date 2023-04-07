Review: Atlas Maior
Hadal
By Michael Toland, Fri., April 7, 2023
Some musicians find an extant niche and set up camp within its borders. Others, however, set out for the hinterlands and build a castle. The turrets of Austin's Josh Peters and Joshua Thomson, aka Atlas Maior, still stand on their latest EP, Hadal. Thomson (saxophone) and Peters (oud) write music amalgamating American, Arabic, Moroccan, African, and Brazilian sources, assisted by bassist Tarik Hassan and versatile drummers Stefan Del Bosque and Aaron Parks. Bending these elements to their own purposes, the Maiorians set "Basalt" to synthesize Ornette Coleman, samba, and the Arab Peninsula. "Fata Morgana," meanwhile, evokes free jazz, swing, and Ghanaian highlife through lugubrious sax, caffeinated oud, and dual drum kits. Signposted by similar melodies and solo sections for alto sax and oud, "Ignis Fatuus" and "Hadal" form a two-part opus of Middle Eastern folk and spiritual jazz. Worldbeat jazz strains through personal vision to erect Hadal high on its own hill.