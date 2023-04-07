Music

Four Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Etran de L'Aïr, Blank Hellscape, and more shows to see

By Derek Udensi, Fri., April 7, 2023

Wondering where all the usual, more numerous recommended shows are? Well we were too swamped trying to keep track of all these dang festivals. Read all about it in our April music fest roundup. Back to our usual amount of crucial concerts next week. – James Renovitch


Blank Hellscape

Elysium, Friday 7

The winner of Best Experimental at the 2022-2023 Austin Music Awards supports San Jose experimental band Xiu Xiu.

Etran de L'Aïr

Far Out Lounge, Saturday 8

Familial Saharan rock band arriving by way of Niger. A staple in the wedding circuit of Agadez, the "Stars of the Aïr" bring their scintillating electric guitar prowess stateside for the first time. Grimy Styles opens.

Snakehips

Summit Rooftop, Saturday 8

The British electronic music duo are known for songs such as 2020's "Lie for You" with Jess Glynne and 2015's "All My Friends" featuring Tinashe and Chance the Rapper.

Christian Wiggs Big Band ft. Chad Lefkowitz-Brown

The 04 Center, Thursday 13

Local bandleader Wiggs teams with the New York-based saxophonist to tribute Stevie Wonder in a makeup for the original February date, canceled due to Austin's now-annual winter freeze debacle.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Derek Udensi
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Arya’s Weyes Blood aftershow, celebrating SPOT, Urban Cultural Fest, and more

March 31, 2023

Austin’s Harry Edohoukwa and Lesly Reynaga Booked for Lollapalooza, and More Music News
Austin’s Harry Edohoukwa and Lesly Reynaga Booked for Lollapalooza, and More Music News
Rolling Loud's SXSW dropout and the Long Center's 3D-printed stage

March 23, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Ragabash (single release), Sweet Slacks, Mr. Kat at The 13th Floor
Live From the Heart benefiting JoyRx w/ Amos Lee at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Red Dirt Jubilee
at The Alcove Cantina
David Morris
at Antone's Nightclub
Jesse Stratton
at Armadillo Den
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  