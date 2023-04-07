Four Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Wondering where all the usual, more numerous recommended shows are? Well we were too swamped trying to keep track of all these dang festivals. Read all about it in our April music fest roundup. Back to our usual amount of crucial concerts next week. – James Renovitch

Blank Hellscape

Elysium, Friday 7

The winner of Best Experimental at the 2022-2023 Austin Music Awards supports San Jose experimental band Xiu Xiu.

Etran de L'Aïr

Far Out Lounge, Saturday 8

Familial Saharan rock band arriving by way of Niger. A staple in the wedding circuit of Agadez, the "Stars of the Aïr" bring their scintillating electric guitar prowess stateside for the first time. Grimy Styles opens.

Snakehips

Summit Rooftop, Saturday 8

The British electronic music duo are known for songs such as 2020's "Lie for You" with Jess Glynne and 2015's "All My Friends" featuring Tinashe and Chance the Rapper.

Christian Wiggs Big Band ft. Chad Lefkowitz-Brown

The 04 Center, Thursday 13

Local bandleader Wiggs teams with the New York-based saxophonist to tribute Stevie Wonder in a makeup for the original February date, canceled due to Austin's now-annual winter freeze debacle.