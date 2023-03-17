Music

Five Essential Events Still to Come at SXSW Music

Star-studded options for the Festival's final Thursday through Saturday

By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., March 17, 2023


070 Shake (Photo by John Anderson)

C23 Live feat. 070 Shake, Flo Milli, Genesis Owusu

Thu 16, 1:30pm, Inn Cahoots

Two notable names in music, Bose and NME, team up for a definitive collection of young, post-breakout but pre-household-name picks. In recent headlines for maybe dating Lily-Rose Depp, New Jersey's 070 Shake (11pm) continues haunting, alt-pop rap evolution from 2022 opening dates for Kid Cudi and her huge Raye collab, "Escapism." Alabaman Flo Milli (10pm) offers upbeat, girly-girl forays into hip-hop nostalgia, especially with a "Nasty Dancer" video clip spoofing Braxton Family Values. TikTok bass sensation Blu DeTiger (7:40pm) joins Danielle Ponder, Genesis Owusu, Jockstrap, and more.

Community Concerts feat. Thao, the Zombies, Honk!TX

Thu 16 – Sat 18, 3pm, Lady Bird Lake (Thursday moved to the Convention Center due to weather concerns)

Backed by the Austin skyline, SXSW's largest stage offers three days of totally free afternoon concerts at 800 W. Riverside. KUTX show Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child handles Thursday with a family-friendly showcase requesting at least one ska song in the set of each artist – including Thao (of Thao & the Get Down Stay Down), SaulPaul, and more. Friday delivers legacy UK headliner the Zombies, plus AJ Smith and Baba Kuboye. Honk!TX presents Saturday's celebration of leading local brass bands, from Blowcomotion to Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour.

Billboard’s The Stage feat. Lil Yachty, Feid, Deadmau5

Thu 16 – Sat 18, 7pm, Moody Amphitheater

Billboard returns to Waterloo Park for three nights focused on hip-hop, Latin, and dance music superstars. Public tickets are on sale now, alongside first-come, first-served entry to SXSW badgeholders. Thursday welcomes Lil Yachty on the heels of January LP Let's Start Here, pivoting to psych-rock experimentation with guest producers including Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Jacob Portrait and Nick Hakim. Buzzy Fest selects Lola Brooke and Armani White open. Friday features Colombian hitmaker Feid, toting J Balvin and Maluma collabs, alongside Spanish trap/reggaeton chart-topper Eladio Carrión. Saturday rings in electronic artists Kaskade and Deadmau5 as new collaboration Kx5, fresh off a self-titled debut album.


Margo Price (Photo by Alysse Gafkjen)

Margo Price Keynote

Fri 17, 1pm, Convention Center, Ballroom D

Double exposure: Already a leading country figure, Margo Price upped the ante with an October memoir. Chronicling her move to Nashville at age 19 all the way to current motherhood, Maybe We'll Make It was published by Austin's own University of Texas Press. Come January, her fourth album, Strays, dove deeper with psychedelic sounds and discussions of sobriety. Rolling Stone Associate Managing Editor Angie Martoccio interviews the singer-songwriter, following a Q&A in the outlet earlier this year.

Laraaji & Joe Patitucci With Plants

Sat 18, 9:15pm, Central Presbyterian

Seated, meditative, and likely surrounded by plants – it's hard to imagine a more appealing finale for tired Festival legs. Boundless New York musician Laraaji, ambient pioneer behind 1980's Brian Eno-produced Ambient 3: Day of Radiance, makes a sole SXSW appearance with heartening keyboard explorations like "I Can Only Bliss Out (F'Days)." He's joined by frequent collaborator/sound healer Arji "OceAnanda" Cakouros as well as Joe Patitucci, creator of the showcase-presenting PlantWave. The gizmo turns a plant's biorhythms into music through on-leaf electrodes.

