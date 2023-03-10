Music

SXSW Music Spotlight: Blondshell

Stormy rock songwriter time capsules twentysomething angst

By Genevieve Wood, Fri., March 10, 2023


Blondshell (Photo by Dominique Falcone)

Calling Sabrina Teitelbaum last month, I’m informed of the unusual meteorological conditions in the NYC-born singer-songwriter’s usually cloud-free California home.

“There’s a monsoon here right now,” she explains. “It’s raining like crazy and below 40 degrees, which is insane for L.A., but it’s kind of fun. It feels like a snow day.”

The artist’s stormy surroundings make a fitting backdrop to discuss her musical project Blondshell, which the 25-year-old uses as a medium to dissect the tempestuous experience of young womanhood – which, like an unexpected L.A. monsoon, is equal parts brutal and magical.

“I saw a video this morning of Suki [Waterhouse] being like, ‘There’s no escaping your 20s as a woman,’ and I think that’s the truest thing ever,” she says of her winter tourmate. “You’re just in the trenches and there’s no way to get out of it. It’s a complete roller coaster.”

Over the past eight months, Teitelbaum has released a series of six soul-stirring singles that act as time capsules for twentysomething angst. The deceptively sultry “Kiss City” probes at the anxieties underlying intimacy, while “Olympus” provides a gut-wrenching account of addiction and love. Her debut album will arrive this April through Partisan Records.

In the tradition of songwriters like Liz Phair and PJ Harvey, Teitelbaum tackles painful emotions head-on, transforming discomfort into catharsis. “The songs are so confrontational because that makes me so uncomfortable in real life. As I write, I like to think about what I would say if I could say whatever I wanted and nobody would hear. Then that’s what I say,” she smiles.

In spite of past difficulties, a cautious optimism colors the singer’s worldview. “I always say that I can’t wait to turn 30, and I really can’t wait to turn 50 and have complete stability,” she laughs. “I want to be like Barbra Streisand in Meet the Fockers.”

Blondshell

Thu 16, 1pm, Convention Center

Thu 16, 3:30pm, Mohawk

Fri 17, 10pm, Swan Dive



