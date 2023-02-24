Music

This Is Austin, Not That Great Interview: Cartier God

The internet rap visionary giddily plays a hardcore fest

By Julian Towers, Fri., Feb. 24, 2023

This Is Austin, Not That Great Interview: Cartier God

Cartier God is rhapsodizing about his affinity for "elevator music" when I mention that the legendary producer/experimental rapper/angel-voiced singer is, in the majority of his catalog, the least sonically violent act to ever play This Is Austin, Not That Great. To my shock, the Georgia resident was unaware until now he'd signed up to play a punk/metal fest.

"This brings a whole new light to this. I gotta switch up my set list," he exclaims with giddy zeal. "I got so much fucking rock shit. You know? Hit 'em with that vampire punk."

Cartier God has got so much fucking shit, period. Since 2019, he's released over 20 albums, EPs, and mixtapes that leverage his signature cooing, androgynous vocals toward an astonishing meld of surreal stylings: shuttling post-punk, sensual deep house, vaporous future funk, and cloudy psychedelic trap. Though active since the mid-Aughts, there's a reason Cartier God's gone into overdrive in recent years.

"I'm just now getting off after five years of probation," he explains. "Getting out of the streets gave me time to think and humble myself down. People don't realize that when you figure out your artistic identity, that's when you get adventurous with genre."

"Humble" is key, as Cartier God's been a certified visionary since the start of the 2010s. Essential innovator behind the airy, minimalist trap style known as plugg (which came to public awareness through Playboi Carti's early singles), the mastermind behind Ocean Gang brought water lingo and hashtags into the SoundCloud rap lexicon. Not to mention, he's the only artist alive to have collaborated with all three of the most significant blips in internet rap: Soulja Boy, Lil B, and Drain Gang.

"I've been around forever, it's true. But I didn't have time to focus on myself," he says. "But now? I can take all that passion and work I gave to the culture and I can put it into myself.

Cartier God's set for the fest takes place at Mohawk on Thursday, March 2.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Julian Towers
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Black Fund Awards, a Moon Mullican tribute, S.G. Goodman, and more recommended live shows

Feb. 24, 2023

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Vel Nine, Sam Dimov Quintet, Rococo Disco, and more recommended shows

Feb. 17, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Banda MS
at Moody Center
Jeff Mills
at The Concourse Project
Redbud, Sleep Well, About You, Font [inside] at The Ballroom
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  