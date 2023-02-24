The 41st Annual Austin Music Awards Step Onto a New Stage

The colorful archive of Austin Music Awards art remembers shuttered and sustaining locales like Club Foot, Austin Opera House, Austin Music Hall, and Emo's. This year, the poster features cartoon grackle birds onstage at an iconic Red River locale (drawn by artist Amitai Plasse). For the first time, The Austin Chronicle will reveal the winners of the annual Austin Music Poll at all-ages music haven Mohawk.

This Sunday, Feb. 26, features another first: hosting by Austin drag queen and performance artist Brigitte Bandit, known for commanding audiences as the "Dolly of ATX." After getting Bandit on board, we learned of a few cosmic event connections: as a member of p1nkstar's winning entourage last year, a one-time statue deliverer under the lights at ACL Live, and via her musician father. Earner of a few music awards himself, Chronicle-described "trash shock-crooner" Dino Lee's rowdy Eighties band, the White Trash Revue, featured this paper's foundational music scribe Margaret Moser.

A collaboration between the Chronicle team and show producer Paul Minor, the 41st annual Austin Music Awards feature nominated names alongside other standouts from the year in capital city music. To witness the lineup, $20 tickets are available here, with proceeds benefiting the SIMS Foundation.

A couple days before Christmas 2022, Jackie Venson's TikTok posted a clip of the singer/guitarist in a moment of tranquility onstage, soloing and vocalizing in the outro of 2020 single "Make Me Feel." Ten days later, that video had been viewed nearly 1½ million times – ushering a wave of celebrity endorsements. Called "the future" by Erykah Badu, the Austin blues firebrand offers an intimate duo performance with her drummer, Rodney Hyder, following a completely sold-out January residency at Antone's.

Como Las Movies' folkloric, electro-cumbia instrumentals earn an extra jolt from special guest Sabrina Ellis, renowned as the live-wire leader of A Giant Dog and Sweet Spirit. With Brennen Leigh and Melissa Carper both in the running for Best Country, Austin favorite Kelly Willis completes their road-honed trio, innovating Western traditions for the modern day. Honoring past and present, Willis will perform a song in tribute to the late Austinite Jo Carol Pierce – the firebrand playwright and musician behind Bad Girls Upset by the Truth.

Elevating eclectic songwriters into national view since 2014, Austin record label Keeled Scales gathers a special one-time Keeled Scales Family Band featuring members of Good Looks (up for Best New Act, Best Rock), the Deer (up for Best Folk/Bluegrass), and breakout indie-pop troupe Sun June.

Also hear the fluid, artful lyricism of Blakchyl. Nominated for Best Hip-Hop/Rap and known for work with Mindz of a Different Kind, the Austin native's 2022 records earned multiple nods among the Chronicle writers' favorite album picks. Triple-nominated for Best New Act, Best Punk, and Best Music Residency after a fiery first year of bandhood, hard-rocking up-and-comers Die Spitz round out the celebration of Austin music.

Eve Monsees and Mike Buck – local blues power couple behind Antone's Records Shop – offer a special pre-show set beginning at 6:30pm. The show kicks off at 7pm sharp.