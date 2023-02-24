Music

Billboard Brings Lil Yachty to SXSW, and More Music News

Resound partners with Meanwhile Brewing and the state measures music's impact

Edited by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Feb. 24, 2023


Courtesy of Billboard

Billboard returns to Waterloo Park's Moody Amphitheater for South by Southwest, featuring three nights (March 16-18) respectively focused on hip-hop, Latin, and dance music superstars. Public tickets are on sale now, alongside entry to SXSW badge and wristband holders "on a first-come, first-served basis." At $50, Thursday welcomes Lil Yachty on the heels of January LP Let's Start Here, pivoting to psych-rock experimentation with guest producers including Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Jacob Portrait and Nick Hakim. Buzzy Fest selects Lola Brooke and Armani White open. At $60, Friday features Colombian hitmaker Feid, toting J Balvin and Maluma collabs, alongside Spanish trap/reggaeton chart-topper Eladio Carrión. And for $100, Saturday rings in electronic artists Kaskade and deadmau5 as new collaboration Kx5, fresh off a self-titled debut album.

Meanwhile Brewing Co. – the South Austin hangout with a brewery, food trucks, and playscapes – announced a new partnership with homegrown Resound Presents. As Central Texas' largest independent music promoter, Resound plans "to bring emerging artists and fresh energy and production" to the venue's large, 720-square-foot outdoor stage, which can seat around 1,000 people. Meanwhile's current calendar sticks with free shows from Lazy Bird and Rococo Disco, but the partnership potentially heralds more touring acts alongside the promoters' frequent use of Mohawk, Empire, and Parish. The collab adds to a run of major Resound expansions in the past year, including aiding in the April relaunch of Austin Psych Fest, merging with the staff of Heard Presents, and purchasing the Parish music venue's new Eastside location.

The Texas Music Office released a new economic impact report, conducted every other year since 2015. The study found that the state music industry, including music businesses and education, resulted in a combined direct and indirect annual impact of $26.6 billion that "roughly matches that prior to COVID-19." Still, the study notes "the backdrop of gathering clouds on the economic horizon, as stubbornly high inflation has yielded much tighter monetary policy, which presages recession." Differing from past years, the analysis found "the number of overall jobs associated with music in Texas has declined, albeit with the jobs that remain paying higher wages. This has little to do with music per se, but likely instead reflects broader trends in the overall labor market."

A version of this article appeared in print on February 24, 2023 with the headline: Crosstalk: Billboard Brings Lil Yachty to SXSW, and More Music News
