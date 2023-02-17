Music

Crosstalk: Parish Reopens Following Fall Fire, and More Music News

Billy Strings at Radio and proposed touring visa rate hikes

By Kriss Conklin, Kevin Curtin, and Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Feb. 17, 2023


Parish at 501 Brushy (Courtesy of Parish)

Parish, the Resound and Heard Presents-owned live music venue, reopened Tuesday after an electrical fire temporarily paused all business for the space back in October. Connected listening lounge My Oh My, located behind the venue in the former North Door locale, also resumed operations, complete with a reimagined drink menu and new business hours Wednesday through Sunday. This week marks the "re-re-reopening" of both connected businesses. A slew of musical performances include Portland indie-pop duo Quasi (Feb. 17), a Stevie Wonder installment of Rock & Roll Playhouse (Feb. 19), and L.A. synth-pop singer Chappell Roan (Feb. 20). Besides stellar lineups, the space rounds out their February calendar with various social media giveaways, a surprise Hit List Comedy lineup (Feb. 24), and sets from DJ Python and Anthony Naples (Feb. 25). Expect announcements for South by Southwest, when the celebratory grand opening for 501 Brushy will take place.  – Kriss Conklin

Billy Strings, the biggest star of modern bluegrass (who else in the genre could headline two nights at the Moody Center this coming June?), made a surprise appearance at Radio Coffee & Beer's Bluegrass Monday residency last week. The lightning-hands acoustic guitarist joined top-shelf local pickers Andrew Pressman, Tony Kamel, Luke Bulla, and Kym Warner for the entire second set, including leading "Cocaine Blues" and "John Henry." Onstage, Strings effusively praised the fellow musicians and gave special props to mandolinist Warner – seemingly the only member he didn't know already. Kamel said Strings' appearance was unexpected but no surprise, because "that guy just straight-up lives to pick. Always has. Always will." Strings wore a "Listen to Blaze Foley" shirt and, on the advice of Austin Music Awards director Paul Minor, visited Foley's grave at the nearby Live Oak Cemetery the following morning.
– Kevin Curtin

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has proposed a raise in visa fees for foreign artists of more than 250%, from $460 to over $1,600. Homegrown festival Levitation, which invites artists from around the world to its fall namesake and newly relaunched Austin Psych Fest in April, posted: "The rising costs associated with touring paired with the tripled cost of obtaining a Visa will severely impact the desire and ability for International artists to perform in the U.S." The fest urged fans to submit comments to DHS by March 6 at bit.ly/SpeakUpForMusic.  – Rachel Rascoe

More Crosstalk columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Crosstalk
Crosstalk: This Is Austin, Not That Great Returns, plus Three More Spring Music Events
Crosstalk: This Is Austin, Not That Great Returns, plus Three More Spring Music Events
Punk fest joins CMT Awards, Austin Psych Fest, and Oblivion Access rollouts

Rachel Rascoe, Feb. 3, 2023

More Crosstalk
Crosstalk: Launching Megz Kelli's Soundtrack, Lockhart's Plum Creek Records, and Norman BA$E's Trap Burger
Crosstalk: Launching Megz Kelli's Soundtrack, Lockhart's Plum Creek Records, and Norman BA$E's Trap Burger
Austin music news headlines of the week

Rachel Rascoe, Jan. 20, 2023

Crosstalk: Black Fret Rebrands As Sonic Guild, and Superstition Nightclub Announces Grand Opening
Crosstalk: Black Fret Rebrands As Sonic Guild, and Superstition Nightclub Announces Grand Opening
Austin music news headlines of the week

Mars Salazar, Dec. 9, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Crosstalk, Parish, Billy Strings, Radio Coffee & Beer, Levitation

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Soul Man Sam Evans, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers at Antone's Nightclub
Flyjack
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
James Speer
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Gonzos, Rival Waves, Pretty Little Thieves, Actve Captve at Chess Club
The Mellows
at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  