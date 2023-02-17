Crosstalk: Parish Reopens Following Fall Fire, and More Music News

Parish, the Resound and Heard Presents-owned live music venue, reopened Tuesday after an electrical fire temporarily paused all business for the space back in October. Connected listening lounge My Oh My, located behind the venue in the former North Door locale, also resumed operations, complete with a reimagined drink menu and new business hours Wednesday through Sunday. This week marks the "re-re-reopening" of both connected businesses. A slew of musical performances include Portland indie-pop duo Quasi (Feb. 17), a Stevie Wonder installment of Rock & Roll Playhouse (Feb. 19), and L.A. synth-pop singer Chappell Roan (Feb. 20). Besides stellar lineups, the space rounds out their February calendar with various social media giveaways, a surprise Hit List Comedy lineup (Feb. 24), and sets from DJ Python and Anthony Naples (Feb. 25). Expect announcements for South by Southwest, when the celebratory grand opening for 501 Brushy will take place. – Kriss Conklin

Billy Strings, the biggest star of modern bluegrass (who else in the genre could headline two nights at the Moody Center this coming June?), made a surprise appearance at Radio Coffee & Beer's Bluegrass Monday residency last week. The lightning-hands acoustic guitarist joined top-shelf local pickers Andrew Pressman, Tony Kamel, Luke Bulla, and Kym Warner for the entire second set, including leading "Cocaine Blues" and "John Henry." Onstage, Strings effusively praised the fellow musicians and gave special props to mandolinist Warner – seemingly the only member he didn't know already. Kamel said Strings' appearance was unexpected but no surprise, because "that guy just straight-up lives to pick. Always has. Always will." Strings wore a "Listen to Blaze Foley" shirt and, on the advice of Austin Music Awards director Paul Minor, visited Foley's grave at the nearby Live Oak Cemetery the following morning.

– Kevin Curtin

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has proposed a raise in visa fees for foreign artists of more than 250%, from $460 to over $1,600. Homegrown festival Levitation, which invites artists from around the world to its fall namesake and newly relaunched Austin Psych Fest in April, posted: "The rising costs associated with touring paired with the tripled cost of obtaining a Visa will severely impact the desire and ability for International artists to perform in the U.S." The fest urged fans to submit comments to DHS by March 6 at bit.ly/SpeakUpForMusic. – Rachel Rascoe