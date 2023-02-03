Crosstalk: This Is Austin, Not That Great Returns, plus Three More Spring Music Events

This Is Austin, Not That Great makes a long-awaited comeback for Texas fans of punk, hardcore, and musical intensity on March 3-5. Last occurring in 2019, the fourth-year fest welcomes all ages to Mohawk and Empire. (Day shows at Chess Club are 21+, with $15 tickets available at the door.) Highlights include a rare local appearance by Lone Star-launched establishment Glue, as well as members of Power Trip, Skourge, Creeping Death, and Impalers newly united as the metal act Fugitive. Pushing the gathering's underground envelope by platforming rap and hyperpop, a Thursday kickoff loops in Cold Hart, Yawns, Cartier God, i9bonsai, and Hi-C. Find a $60 pass to all Mohawk gigs, and individual show passes starting at $20, at prekindle.com/events/this-is-austin-not-that-great. Look out for aftershows at Club Eternal.

The CMT Music Awards take over the Moody Center on April 2 following decades in Nashville. With top all-time CMT winner Carrie Underwood announced to perform and country-pop chart-topper Kelsea Ballerini joining as host, the full lineup and ticket sales have yet to be announced. Executive producer Margaret Comeaux told the Chronicle: "The folks from the Moody Center reached out to us, and we were off to the races. They were so excited about the prospect of us wanting to be in a different place, and our conversations just took off from there." Read more about the prominent relocation on our Daily Music blog.

Austin Psych Fest turns back the clock, reviving its classic name and format as an all-in-one-place festival running April 28-30 at the Far Out Lounge. The gathering will be headlined by Toro y Moi, Cuco, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Yves Tumor, and the Black Angels. APF first materialized in 2008 and changed its name to Levitation in 2015. Now, Levitation will continue to exist as a separate concert series in the fall. Both will be co-produced by the Austin concert promoters Resound Presents, with Psych Fest offering $195 weekend passes and $75 day passes. Find the full lineup and more on our Daily Music blog.

Oblivion Access, homegrown fest specializing in cult favorites and rising rarities in the realm of heavy music, returns for its second year on the Red River club circuit (following three foundational years as Austin Terror Fest). Due June 15-18, the event's first-wave announcement includes Godflesh's first Texas stop in nine years, as well as a special show by Tim Hecker at Central Presbyterian Church. Multivenue passes run $262.02, and prices vary among individual shows. Find the developing lineup, including Have a Nice Life, Chat Pile, and Lil Ugly Mane, at oblivionaccessfestival.com.