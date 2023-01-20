Music

Crosstalk: Launching Megz Kelli's Soundtrack, Lockhart's Plum Creek Records, and Norman BA$E's Trap Burger

Austin music news headlines of the week

By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Jan. 20, 2023


Megz Kelli's directorial debut "little trumpet"

Director Megz Kelli releases the soundtrack for her debut short film "little trumpet" next Thursday, Jan. 26, at Firehouse Lounge. The "avant-jazz-meets-soul" score was co-composed and co-produced by Kelli's hip-hop duo with Chris Beale – Magna Carda – and BLK ODYSSY in a tour-de-force collaboration of Southern musical talent. Live, Grace Sorensen, Moody Bank$, LG, M3cca, and more aid the project's movements. In November, Kelli told the Chronicle: "Film has been a passion of ours in this way that works through our music, so it almost felt natural to go to Magna Carda and start building this musical world."

Plum Creek Records & Tapes gears up to be Lockhart's newest record store, run by Grace Reyer and Max Yancy, self-described "long time friends and fellow programmers at KOOP Radio." Ahead of a grand opening in a restored gas station (and while Reyer is nominated for Best Poster Artist in the Music Poll), the duo pops up with vinyl and handmade cassette mixtapes at Long Play Lounge East this Friday, Jan. 20. Keep up with their plans for Lockhart's 400 S. Main St. #103 at plumcreekrecords.com.


Tito's Trap Burger

Norman BA$E, aka established Austin hip-hop presence Tito, adds an eatery to his résumé of pop culture-collaging wordplay. Tito's Trap Burger opened this month inside the Eastside's Cedar Corner Store at 1401 Cedar Ave. With a logo riffing the Hamburglar in a ski mask and sesame seed vest, the bright pink stand offers juicy patties, "WAP sauce," and vegan options six days a week – crafted by Tito and girlfriend/Austin performance artist Lars Matilda. Find more info on IG: @officialtitostrapburger.

Future Front rings in the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade with a "hoe-down for Texan reproductive rights" this Sunday, Jan. 22, at Distribution Hall. Speakers include Houston's Norma McCorvey, famed plaintiff "Jane Roe" in the landmark 1973 case, alongside a powerhouse run of Austin musical favorites with back-in-town Taméca Jones, Bidi Bidi Banda, and DJ Cassandra. Drag artist Gothess Jasmine rounds out the 4-8pm lineup, with sliding scale $15 entry shared among the Lilith Fund, MOVE Texas, and Black Mamas ATX. Livestream on IG (@futurefronttexas) if you can't make it.

