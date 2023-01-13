Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

The Linda Lindas & Momma Free Shows

Mohawk, Sunday 15 (Linda Lindas w/ Ghost Wolves)

Dr. Martens Store, Thursday 19 (Momma w/ Blushing)

In May 2021, the Los Angeles Public Library released a video of the Linda Lindas performing "Racist, Sexist Boy" as part of AAPI Heritage Month. The video now has garnered more than 4 million views and received Questlove and Hayley Williams' approval. Sporting an impressive résumé of an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and opening for riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill, the Los Angeles outfit delivered their charming debut, Growing Up (2022). Showcasing a certain emotional maturity, the teen quartet reclaims the anxieties of self-doubt and adolescence into bouncy power punk anthems. Rooted in the blues, the Ghost Wolves' Austin-sourced grimy riffs join the Mohawk experience – the first of two very of-the-moment Austin shows presented for free by Dr. Martens (with RSVP at drmartenspresents.com).

Thursday at the shoemakers' Domain NORTHSIDE shop, New York's Momma serves up Nineties alt-rock revivalism – both self-aware and tongue in cheek. The duo's third full-length album, Household Name, aspires to live up to those ambitions, but questions the cost to get there: mocking kissing up to industry leaders on "Rip Off" and fame disillusionment on "Rockstar." Polished and laden with hooks, the 12-song record bites through jagged song structures, distorted power-chord slabs, and breakneck fuzz. Joining the mall gig, local quartet Blushing pingpongs between one-riffed sledgehammers and crystalline reverb from last year's sophomore Possessions. – Alejandra Ramirez

Caramelo Haze, El Combo Oscuro

Diamond-cool concert to christen your year, this double-barrel bill glistens proof positive of Austin's burgeoning Latin scene: roots, rock, reggae(ton). Caramelo Haze boasts supergroup intensity in only its third live performance since electro-pandemic pulse NOESTÁSAQUÍ, producer Beto Martinez of Grupo Fantasma and Nemegata necromancer Víctor-Andrés Cruz heating the core of this quartet. Cumbia rockeros El Combo Oscuro, meanwhile, open with valley-legit riffs. "Weird to write a whole project out of artistic necessity during the worst of [COVID]," texts Cruz. "Then figure out how to play this beast live! Haha. We have prepared a WHOLE lot to make it happen." – Raoul Hernandez

Fresh Fridaze With Stasseny, SouthSide Hippie

You're six minutes into the "Welcome to Austin Cypher," a new P Killa-organized epic where nine femcees exchange verses: Stasseny, describing herself as a "badass bitch with a bad attitude" and the "Black Dr. Seuss," goes hard with big Texas swagger and a sharp tongue that casts her as the local Meg equivalent – an auspicious 2023 launch for the rapper who strutted out with "Boujie & Fine" last year. She'll appear at the monthly, free, all-ages Fresh Fridaze showcase that also taps the tortured, gritty street singing of SouthSide Hippie; Aux Cutter's menacing boom bap; Sill (repping a low battery for bullshit on recent "1%" single); and a cadre of San Antonio stylists including Naalaah and Concept & Apollo Black. – Kevin Curtin

Slurp the World, Sad Cell, Sludge

Rising UT-Austin alt rockers Slurp the World turn up the terror this unlucky holiday with an unforgettable haunt: prom night. Amusingly dubbed "Slom," this $10 Electric Church shindig offers a dance do-over (or first-time non-formal) for all ages. Declaring the attire "prom sexy" via Instagram, Slurp also notes cheesy photo ops, royalty crownings, and local vendors to round out the evening. Forget the White Claws and Lone Stars. Get freaky this Friday with tasty 2022 rocktail The Slurp Sampler. Fellow scenesters Sludge and Sad Cell start the party at 8pm slurp, er, sharp. – Kriss Conklin

Alejandro Escovedo + the Rant Band

Last summer, Austin's prestige rock & roll bard Alejandro Escovedo joined similarly minded icon/influence Ian Hunter's own Rant Band for a set of their leader's classics on his birthday at NYC's City Winery. This Saturday, the Rant Band joins Escovedo down here on his birthday for a similar set. The evening promises a complete run-through of Hunter's old band Mott the Hoople's most definitive LP, 1973's Mott, featuring such timeless glam stompers as "All the Way From Memphis." – Tim Stegall

WesFest feat. Robert Ellis, Juliet McConkey

Honoring Weston Busing, who passed away in 2020, the second annual WesFest rosters songwriters to benefit the LoveWeston scholarship fund at UT-Austin, in support of students battling cancer. Self-styled Texas Piano Man Robert Ellis headlines, slinging his mix of wry and poignant ballads, and is joined by Brody Price, the first artist on Ellis' Niles City Records imprint with the intoxicatingly versatile new LP, Win a Trip to Palm Springs! Juliet McConkey stills with her powerful, personal songwriting behind debut Disappearing Girl, while Mayeux & Broussard stew the guitar-ripping Southern gumbo of last year's Cosmo Oil Co. The day rounds out with the hard honky-tonk of Kathryn Legendre, James Steinle's new country-rocking outfit Hobby Rancher, and Ben Ballinger's subtle blue-collar sophistication. – Doug Freeman

Why Bonnie, Sun June, Redbud

Before barreling out West for a January tour, Why Bonnie and Sun June will christen the 10th birthday of local station KUTX as some of the first acts in its yearlong anniversary concert series. Behind two quintessential albums in recent Austin history (2022's 90 in November and 2021's Somewhere, respectively), the double-whammy of lush fivepieces bolsters "The Austin Music Experience." Both blend Americana influences into gunning thrums, but Why Bonnie meets Sun June's airy indie-pop with a flitter of looming feedback. Redbud supports, lighting the evening's torch with glazed psych-rock riffs. A femme-fronted trifecta of Austin indie's whimsy and twang. – Laiken Neumann

JaRon Marshall & the Collective

Anyone who saw JaRon Marshall tickling the keys with the Black Pumas or Adrian Quesada's Boleros Psicodélicos band knew we'd see his star rising outside of the bandleader's shadow. With his backing trio the Collective, Marshall infuses his jazz with hip-hop and R&B, via not only musical ideas but attitude – check out digital releases The Prequel and especially The Black Power Tape for lessons on marrying expansive melody, skillful improvisation, sticky groove, and rhetorical passion. The elegant confines of the Pershing should provide an intimate setting for Marshall's soulful sonics. – Michael Toland

The Isley Brothers

Ronald Isley still helms the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted Cincinnati outfit he co-founded while continuing to hear "Footsteps in the Dark" with his younger brother, Ernie. Frankie Beverly & Maze headline. – Derek Udensi

Feels So Good Discotheque

Starting on Saturday at midnight with a scheduled run time of six hours into Sunday morning, the expanding music venue's dance party receives coordination from DJs such as Just Jim and Total Request Crew. – Derek Udensi

The Smoke Out ATX Tournament

J Soulja and DJ Napalm host the first round of a 32-artist, head-to-head, single-elimination tournament in which the winner will earn an official SXSW 2023 slot. The final rounds occur two weeks later, on Jan. 31. Ones to watch: 3K Bri, 9wavynavy9, Billy Vincent, OTM Zay, Skylar T. – Derek Udensi