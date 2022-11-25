Music

Wizard Rodeo Wrangles a Day of Musical Magic

Eclectic gathering returns to the Long Time sandlot field

By Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 25, 2022


Lindsey Verrill (l) and Jeff Johnston (r) of Little Mazam in 2019 (photo by Jana Birchum)

On the naming of their local music gathering, Lindsey Verrill of Little Mazarn remembers: "Jack asked us to all just say the stupidest thing we possibly could. I said, 'Let's call it Wizard Rodeo,' and Jack was like, 'Ooh, that's good. That's very stupid.'"

If Wizard Rodeo was based on the absurd, the event's second year promises to build in the unexpected. Jack Sanders, architect and purveyor of sandlot baseball field the Long Time just east of Austin, originated the idea last year along with Verrill, the Tender Things' Jesse Ebaugh, and San Antonio's space cowboy Garrett T. Capps. The team intended from the outset to create a unique artist and fan experience, slated next Saturday, Dec. 3, from "noon to 4ever" with $50 tickets at wizardrodeo.com.

"They came and talked to me about the type of festival they wanted to throw, a kind of experience where the whole thing is designed by the artists themselves," offers Sanders, whose baseball team the Texas Playboys swings as creative as it does athletic. "Just the genres, the range of music – I feel like Jesse and Garrett and Lindsey would say it's bands that have a tough time being real clear on what genre they are."

In addition to Capps' NASA Country, the Tender Things, and Little Mazarn, this year's spectacle draws in Alexalone, Santiago Jiménez Jr., Heavy Meddo, and Sheverb – as well as solo sets from the Black Angels' Alex Maas, Sweet Spirit/A Giant Dog's Sabrina Ellis, and A Hawk and a Hacksaw's Heather Trost. A "Drone Zone" of experimental artists will keep the music continuous between sets, while artist galleries, a vintage market, dance performances, and special surprise guests pepper the ballfield.

"Last year, we really tried to discover the bands that we were booking, and booked people that we didn't really know that well to play," attests Verrill. "The audience too, I felt, discovered some cool bands, and it was just a fun hang. It's a weird, liminal time of year with the weather, so there is this atmosphere of cold outside and [campfires] and stuff."

A UT-Austin Master of Architecture, Sanders' past concepts brought Jack White's team to the Long Time in June and launched the 2018 "I'm So Gonna Vote" stickers. The eclectic designer sees the day-fest as continuing the long tradition of outsider, independent events in Austin, a line that could run from the earliest days of Willie's Picnic to Woodshock to the Black Angels' initial Psych Fest. Like the Playboys' games, he considers the action in the crowd as important as the play on the field, and the event as a catalyst for gathering together.

"For me, that's an architectural and sustainability philosophy that started rooted in sandlot baseball, but has parallels in independent DIY movements of all types, including punk music and Austin in general," says Sanders. "Like, the Playboys' baseball games: There's an element of fun and loose, but it's just authentically Austin. That's harder and harder to find.

"[Wizard Rodeo is] a festival without feeling too much like a festival. Sandlot is about stripping every bit of excess away from baseball and just making it as pure as we can. I think this festival tries to do that, too."

Wizard Rodeo

Saturday 3
The Long Time

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Doug Freeman
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Ruthie Foster, Booker T. Jones, Kate Kortum, Hyd, and more local shows worth braving the chill

Nov. 18, 2022

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
A few fests, Nineties Brits, AfroTech, and more shows worth seeing

Nov. 11, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Wizard Rodeo, Jack Sanders, Lindsey Verrill, Little Mazarn, The Long Time

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
CANCELED: Grupo Metál, Chris Perez at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Warren Hood
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Los Tigres del Norte
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
William Clark Green, Josh Weathers at Antone's Nightclub
Elijah Zane
at Armadillo Den
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  