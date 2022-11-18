What the Broken Spoke's Historic Designation Could Mean for Music Venue Preservation

Legendary South Lamar honky-tonk the Broken Spoke appears headed toward historic landmark status, a city designation that could help secure a more stable economic future for the venue as development and rising property values surround it on all sides.

City Council approved a resolution on Nov. 3 that initiated the process of naming the Spoke a historic place, with a marker expected there in April 2023. Council Member Ann Kitchen, whose southwest District 5 includes the venue, sponsored the resolution, which notes: "As the area around The Broken Spoke has prospered, and significant development has occurred, it is imperative to secure this venue from a fate suffered by many venues in the City. Designating The Broken Spoke as a historic landmark will provide permanent protection to the structure and the operations of the venue."

Recommendation for the effort came from the city's still-new Austin Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a semipublic entity charged with assembling real estate deals in line with local priorities, including creative space preservation. There's little argument about the legacy or historic status of the Spoke, which opened in 1964 on a stretch that at the time was considered Austin's outer limits.

Owner James White, who passed away in early 2021, grew the club into a breeding ground for local country music mainstays while also drawing visits from eventual megastars Willie Nelson, Bob Wills, Dolly Parton, Ray Price, Ernest Tubb, and George Strait. The tourist attraction remains a vital part of the Austin music scene today, with White's daughter Ginny White-Peacock serving as general manager – even as the barn-red, low-slung building is now flanked on the north and south by modern condominium developments. (Last year, a feature from Netflix's Queer Eye led to revived interest in allegations of intolerant behavior at the venue, which the White family denies. See the Chronicle's reporting from January 2022.)

“As the area around The Broken Spoke has prospered, and significant development has occurred, it is imperative to secure this venue from a fate suffered by many venues in the City.” – Austin City Council Resolution, Nov. 3

At the Council meeting, Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy spoke in favor of preserving music venues that have operated in the city for decades and have contributed to the city's live music reputation. Name-checking now-closed venues such as Threadgill's, Shady Grove, and the Nutty Brown Amphitheater, Roy pledged to work with the city at the state level to limit the displacement of "old Austin" favorites as dense residential and commercial developments continue to move in.

"There's many of these places that are part of the fabric of Austin," said Roy. "We can't keep every single one of them, but if we lose the Spoke, or if we lose Donn's Depot – and you keep going down the list of things that [make] Austin unique and different – then we're just Dallas on a lake. I hope we will work to figure out ways to keep a little of the soul of Austin, and I say that as an unapologetic conservative, that there are things that you want to conserve."

The designation, which will need to be reviewed and approved by the Planning Commission and the Historic Landmark Commission, would open the Spoke up to a series of helpful financial and planning tools at the city level. AEDC Chief Transactions Officer Anne Gatling Haynes said historic landmark status would protect the Spoke from possible demolition – not an immediate concern at the venue – and make the site eligible for some property tax relief and tax credits. She said those credits could reduce the cost of future improvements to the property by around 45%.

The city-level aid could be magnified by the recent historic landmark status given to the Spoke by the state. In the web of benefits, the Spoke could also unlock funding dedicated to historic preservation, which uses some of the city's share of state hotel occupancy tax revenue to improve and preserve landmarks that substantially contribute to tourism.

After issuing a request for proposals earlier this year that brought applications from clubs and arts spaces seeking city investment, the AEDC has selected 14 finalists – which remain confidential due to sensitive ongoing real estate negotiations.

"Any one of our iconic venues, I would say, would be OK for [historic preservation]," said Haynes. "Those would similarly need to be looking at historic qualities of the particular property, but the tourism destination piece of it is probably the stronger or more important criteria for those [hotel tax] funds. Any type of historic designation helps facilitate the lining up of those types of resources."

Beyond the Spoke's possible historic designation, a handful of other music venues could be included in an unprecedented series of real estate deals the AEDC currently negotiates. The plans would see up to $19.4 million in city money used to purchase and preserve the venues as cultural trust properties. The process, which is a first for the city, would bring about public ownership of music venues and other creative spaces. Current or new operators would run and profit from the business activities without having to worry about rising rents or redevelopment pressures.

After issuing a request for proposal earlier this year that brought applications from clubs and arts spaces seeking city investment, the AEDC has selected 14 finalists – which remain confidential due to sensitive ongoing real estate negotiations.

The public gained some insight via Haynes' recent presentations to the Music Commission and Arts Commission on cultural trust progress, which utilizes $12 million of creative space preservation bonds approved by voters in 2018 as part of its funding stack. Council will get a similar update at its Nov. 29 work session and see the full list of finalists in a closed session on Dec. 1 before giving the OK for AEDC to move forward with the first handful of deals.

"This is not your typical process, and I know it's very awkward when people really, really want to know what the projects are," said Haynes. "So we are certainly cognizant of both the speed and urgency that we need to be acting [with], as well as being able to disclose as soon as we can."

Noting that the received proposals helped to identify a pipeline of future projects that could be funded with both public and private dollars the AEDC can utilize, she added: "Nothing attracts more funds to projects like this than once things become more visible. We are excited, after these last four months of digging into the feasibility of the different projects. We're trying to advance all of them to be investable as soon as resources are available. With this first tranche of funding we can't do all 14, but we will certainly be advancing as many as we can to move forward."