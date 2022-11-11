Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

FSG Fest

Feels So Good, Saturday 12

Local screenprinting/record label conglomerate Feels So Good (formerly Fine Southern Gentlemen) celebrates its rebrand, huge new storefront, and 15 years of business. Free drinks, vendors, and a dozen dazzling artists spread across two South Austin stages at 211 E. Alpine Ste. 700-A. D.C. psych rock act Dead Meadow bears electric fuzz and dreamy vocals, while local garage rockers Being Dead craft with a charming, nightmarish twist. South Texas Tweek, Mike & the Moonpies, and FSG Records artist JD Clark tribute the Lone Star State with classic honky-tonk and aching-heart Americana. Whereas Dossey and Blue Jean Queen bring bouncy Eighties-style synth, Kydd Jones and Deezie Brown spin alternative takes on hip-hop. Punk fivepiece the Pinky Rings rounds out the lineup with thrashing rhythms and a bodega-themed anthem. A portion of tickets, $20 in advance, benefit the local nonprofit Austin Music Foundation. – Kriss Conklin

Seismic Dance Event

After its inaugural 2018 year at the Travis County Expo Center, Seismic Dance Event makes use of East Austin venue the Concourse Project's ample acreage near the airport. Upon the cavernous space's 2021 opening, the Chronicle wrote: "Could it be a raver resurgence? At the very least, it's a significant space for electronic music in a city that identifies as anything but an electronic music hotbed." Homegrown presenters RealMusic Events stack the Seismic lineup, over 50 world-class DJs total, on British beatmaker Jamie xx (the xx), Belgian techno minimalist Charlotte de Witte, and UK big beat originator Fatboy Slim. House-flavored additions include Noizu, Shiba San, and Sam Paganini. Three stages host the local operation claiming title as "the south's premiere boutique house and techno music festival." Find the full lineup, with day tickets starting at $130 plus parking and shuttle options, at seismicdanceevent.com.

– Rachel Rascoe

<a href="https://charlottedewittemusic.bandcamp.com/album/apollo-ep">Apollo EP by Charlotte de Witte</a>

Rock the Park feat. Deezie Brown

"Deezie interweaves rich samples and full bands to build tracks into communal outpourings of pure gravitas," proclaimed the Chronicle in an August cover story on the Bastrop rapper's latest local galvanization, 5th Wheel Fairytale. Live, the MC makes the perfect hip-hop-troduction for kiddies running wild and free at KUTX's final fall convergence: wiry, electric, charismatic. To paraphrase C+C Music Factory, everybody bounce now! Singer Erin Walter leads local indie rockers Parker Woodland, beginning at 6:30pm. – Raoul Hernandez

Little Mazarn Album Release

Little Mazarn makes music both elusively mystical and viscerally grounded. The second full-length from the duo of Lindsey Verrill and Jeff Johnston, Texas River Song flows more rhythmically adventurous than their previous outings without losing any of the ephemeral wonder. The songs expand into experimental territory beyond Verrill's patiently plucked banjo and distinct, languid twang, unfolding in rich textures that mirror the changing landscapes of Texas. To start, Lomelda muses with Hannah Read's extraordinary lo-fi confessionals, beautifully tender and tortured on 2020's Hannah LP. DJ Future Museums (aka producer Neil Lord) opens the sanctuary. – Doug Freeman

<a href="https://littlemazarn.bandcamp.com/album/texas-river-song">Texas River Song by Little Mazarn</a>

Manic Street Preachers, the London Suede

Rare U.S. dates for these co-headliners, two of the biggest English bands of the Nineties: Nov. 13 certainly marks the Austin debut for Wales' Manic Street Preachers, who went from angry situationist glam punk in makeup and spray-painted blouses in 1991 to epic stadium rock balladeers after lyricist/spokesman Richey Edwards' 1995 disappearance. The London Suede, whose widescreen Bowie worship helped ignite Britpop, have only played here three times in their 33-year history. All makes this a historic gig for Anglophiles. – Tim Stegall

AfroTech feat. BIA, Wale

Blavity Inc.'s multicultural tech event leaves California for the first time and adds a musical twist befitting the Texas capital. Boston rapper BIA returns to town only a month after earning thunderous demand for an encore during her jam-packed ACL Fest Weekend Two afternoon showing. Perhaps she can inspire tech execs to woo walk in their suits. Dreamville Records signee Bas and longtime Maybach Music Group member Wale also perform during AfroTech's maiden voyage to Austin. Chief Cleopatra and Mélat notably represent the local scene. – Derek Udensi

Pleasure Venom, Jake Lloyd

Still Austin Whiskey Co.'s new BMI-presented concert series, Sounds @ Still Austin, fuses live music with spirits sampling sans cover fee – hosting four local acts to score the night. Punkers Pleasure Venom wield internal rage and resentment via grinding guitars and Audrey Campbell's vocals, best heard in March single "Severed Ties." Jake Lloyd's experimental R&B keeps pace with steamy summer funk number "Sweat" and earlier booming singles like "Crossroading." Folky acoustics and tender Americana, courtesy of Quentin Arispe and Parker Chapin, respectively, smooth out a flowing evening in Still Austin's tasting room off East St. Elmo Road. – Kriss Conklin

Vicky Farewell

After providing support on piano for acts such as Kali Uchis and WILLOW, the native Californian released her soothing debut solo project, Sweet Company, in April. – Derek Udensi

CP Loony

Colony Park's melodic, self-proclaimed "Voice of the Struggle" opens for Houston rap veteran Paul Wall. – Derek Udensi

Queen Deelah's Scorpio Bash

The vibrant Oakland transplant celebrates both 20 years in the game and her birthday with assistance from Bavu Blakes and Lady Shacklin.

– Derek Udensi

Weekend at Larry's

From the chute to the stage – Resound Presents and Bad Larry Burger Club team up for five days of smashed meat, pop-ups, and music. Shows include a Nov. 11 Empire Garage lineup headlined by Recover and a Nov. 14 Little Brother Bar throwdown featuring the Grasshopper Lies Heavy.

– Derek Udensi