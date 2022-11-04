Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

An Evening With Lingua Ignota

Paramount Theatre, Thursday 10

A devious record store clerk could file Lingua Ignota's third LP, Sinner Get Ready, in the Christian music section, causing an unassuming listener to grasp their rosary in terror to the choral intro: "Hide your children/ Hide your husbands!" Kristin Hayter, a pianist and vocalist fluent in opera, approaches Christianity with the same blood-soaked discomfort she unleashed upon rapists (2018's All Bitches Die) and amongst demons (2019's Caligula) – eschewing past power-electronic impulses in favor of equally devastating acoustic arrangements, while keeping her average body count per track high. Not unlike Catholic Sunday services, Lingua Ignota's unsparing, cathartic live performances have always been a blood ritual, but her appearance at the historic Paramount promises something different: two-part sets of traditional hymns preceding the hair-raising purge of heavy, alt-classical vengeance. Repent now. – Kevin Curtin

Daniel Fears, LeTrainiump

Every time an American Christian religious household futilely forbids its young to engage with secular music, and the child strays anyway, the god of disobedient children grins. Austin's Daniel Fears took his gospel and classical education – carefully cultivated by protective guardians – and transmogrified it, lured by the emotional possibilities of pop and R&B. The Ivy League-educated multi-instrumentalist is a force, smoothing the rough edges of life's bumpy ride through relationship tailspins – as described in October single "No Gravity." Louisiana native LeTrainiump (real name!) opens with joyful, irresistible alternapop and an aligned faith-involved origin story. Amen. – Christina Garcia

Mobley

Narrative: Mobley's stitching together a macro-pop storyline across time and genre. Make that glitching. 2021's EP Young & Dying in the Occident Supreme, which just sold out its vinyl press, fell upside down through BLM into an existential storytelling that quantum-leaped on October's sci-fi follow-up. "Digital soul-pop slick and sure," ventured the Chronicle, "analog at heart, but numeric in precision and pulse. Cry Havoc! beats and blips and bursts like a dissident Prince." Touring, conceptualizing videos, raising a fam, his homecoming release weekend finally peaks at 3ten with San Gabriel and Caelin, then encores acoustically Sunday afternoon at Waterloo Records. And that's only 2022 on the wane. Wait and witness what's in-store (pun intended) next year. Remember, narrative. – Raoul Hernandez

Doug Sahm’s Birthday

No artist embodies the spirit of Austin's music scene more than Doug Sahm, the epitome of cosmic cowboy-ness who helped solidify the city as a Groover's Paradise. On what would be his 81st birthday, Sahm-heads pay tribute at Sagebrush, digging into the Texas Tornados' deep and eclectic catalog. Guitar Grady hosts a whirlwind of local artists including Paul Minor, Billy Broome, Andrew Duplantis, Matt Hubbard, Kevin Lance, Hilary York, Jordan Matthew Young, and others. On the other side of town at Arts+Labor, Los Texmaniacs and the Texas Mavericks soundtrack a party for Sir Doug & the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove, officially relaunching the documentary that premiered at South by Southwest 2015. Q&A with director Joe Nick Patoski and special guests follow (more info at sirdougfilm.com). – Doug Freeman

Origami Angel, Pool Kids

At the start of October, Washington, D.C., emo-pop duo Origami Angel took a surprise detour from their uplifting, wistfully nostalgic style to release an uncharacteristically aggressive metalcore EP that confused their fan base (the, ahem, "Gami Gang"). But now, a month later, the band is headlining Come & Take It Live, and everything suddenly makes sense. It was all a psyop to sneak Midwestern-style guitar tapping into Austin's fabled house of riffs. Here's hoping metalhead regulars leave wearing merch from the night's true stars: Florida's heartrendingly passionate Pool Kids. Though, wait, turns out they have a novelty April Fools' metalcore EP too. – Julian Towers

Diego Rivera

Saxophonist Diego Rivera, the new director of jazz studies for the Butler School of Music and leader of the UT Jazz Orchestra, wasted no time embedding himself into the local scene – he's already performed with Christian Wigg and Mike Sailors, among others. Boasting a half-dozen albums and sideperson gigs with the likes of Christian McBride, Kurt Elling, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Rivera makes his Monks debut as a leader with a stellar quintet including trumpeter Sailors, pianist Ross Margitza, bassist Jeremy George, and drummer Daniel Dufour. Catch him now before he's buried under Jazz History papers to grade. – Michael Toland

Homewrecker & the Bedwetters

The philosophy of Denton hardcore/punk riot Homewrecker & the Bedwetters lies within aptly titled EP Vol 2: Gay, onstage, and full of rage. Downright ferocious while sporting a flair for the nonconforming, the trans-fronted and -backed trio storms the surging Texas DIY scene with gut-wrenching vocals and thrashing, breakneck rhythms. A crash-course curriculum begins with governor-rebuking ripper "Greg Abbott Hate Song" before the band banishes bigots and misogynists with a melodica solo and crunching breakdown in "Fem 4 All." Offering a good ol' fashioned mosh pit for all, Homewrecker joins Fuck Money, bodyplan, and Capture Phase. – Kriss Conklin

Alan Walker

Concourse Project, Friday 4

Responsible for tracks such as the Ava Max-assisted "Alone, Pt. II," the Norwegian DJ's 2019 song will permanently turn the word "alone" into a strangely comforting, endlessly syllabic sing-along.

The Tiarras

Flamingo Cantina, Saturday 5

Sisterly trio who thrice won the U-18 category of the Austin Music Awards (2015-17) continues their sans "Girls" glow-up as they perform as part of a Día de los Muertos celebration.

Gucci Mane

Round Rock Amp, Saturday 5

The spiritual successor to the Nutty Brown Amphitheatre showcases an expanded commitment to hip-hop in booking the trap music co-founder.

The DEN Shindig

The Pershing, Saturday 5

Artists such as Jeff Plankenhorn, JaRon Marshall, and Heavy Mellow will perform at the DEN Foundation's first annual charitable festivity. Tickets start at a $20 donation.