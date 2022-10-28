Music

Crosstalk: Golden Dawn Arkestra Records Live Album and Metal Breakouts the Sword Break Up

Austin music news headlines of the week

By Rachel Rascoe, Kevin Curtin, Hank Erwin, and Robert Penson, Fri., Oct. 28, 2022


Golden Dawn Arkestra (Photo by Jackie Lee Young)

Golden Dawn Arkestra carried out an unusual move last Thursday: recording a live album consisting of material that they'd never played live. "Our last record, The Gold Album, was very produced, so we wanted to do the farthest thing from that," explained bandleader Topaz McGarrigle. The disco-Afrobeat-jazz-funk Ra worshippers – who, along with the audience, were dressed entirely in culty white garments – gave the packed Sahara Lounge 90 minutes of heady, mostly instrumental compositions spanning drone, worldbeat, experimental, and beat music (the latter thriving in a three-drummer setup). Adding to the 12 core performers, GDA invoked special guests, including Guinean percussionist Abou Sylla, Grupo Fantasma guitarist Beto Martinez, and Iranian vocalist Mohammad Firoozi, of Atash, who dedicated his song to "the women in Iran, who are dying in the streets because all they want is the freedom of expression," adding: "This song is for all the people of the world, because we have the work to do. What we want to do is turn hate into love."   Kevin Curtin

Six years ago Austin musicians Chris Porter and Mitchell Vandenburg were killed in a traffic accident. While passing through North Carolina on tour, their beloved Sally Ride (an airport shuttle-turned-tour bus) was hit by a semi at full speed while stopped in traffic. There has been an annual memorial show near the anniversary ever since, hosted by the sole survivor: drummer and multi-instrumentalist wiz Adam Nurre. This year, families and friends of the deceased traveled to the event from Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Kansas City, and Tacoma, Wash. Packed into the front stage at Sagebrush, the show climaxed when bard Ben Ballinger led the audience in a shouting, fist-pumping crescendo of Vandenburg original "Cities." "The cities I've loved weren't the shops or the squares/ But the people who built them and called their homes there."  Hank Erwin

The Sword, after almost two decades and six albums, have laid down their weapons for good. In somber words on social media, founder, singer, and guitarist JD Cronise said: "I find it my duty to inform you that … it's time to bring The Sword's long and storied career to a close." The Austin breakouts exploded onto the doom scene with 2006's Age of Winters, ushering in a resurgence of retro-styled, Sabbath-laden sounds and sparking interest in stoner rock/metal that would shape heavy music for the next decade. Sophomore offering Gods of the Earth would hold some of their most popular cuts, capped by latest compilation Conquest of Kingdoms. Cronise's post concluded: "It's been a helluva journey. Now it's time for the next chapter…"  Robert Penson

More Crosstalk columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Golden Dawn Arkestra
Texas Platters
Golden Dawn Arkestra
Darkness Falls on the Edge of Time (Record Review)

Rick Weaver, Sept. 20, 2019

Texas Platters
Golden Dawn Arkestra
Children of the Sun (Record Review)

Michael Toland, June 1, 2018

More Chris Porter
Playback: John Doe Moves to Austin
Playback: John Doe Moves to Austin
X’s John Doe moves to Austin, Adam Nurre celebrates his late bandmates, and The Shopkeeper takes Congress House Studio to the movies

Kevin Curtin, Feb. 10, 2017

More Crosstalk
Crosstalk: Spoon Awarded by UT Comm School, DJ Shani Debuts KUTX Show, and White Denim's Radio Milk Closes
Crosstalk: Spoon Awarded by UT Comm School, DJ Shani Debuts KUTX Show, and White Denim's Radio Milk Closes
Austin music news headlines of the week

Rachel Rascoe, Oct. 21, 2022

Crosstalk: Metal Record Label Relocates to Austin, and the Latest at Moody Center
Crosstalk: Metal Record Label Relocates to Austin, and the Latest at Moody Center
Austin music news headlines of the week

Rachel Rascoe, Sept. 30, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Golden Dawn Arkestra, Chris Porter, Mitchell Vandenburg, The Sword, JD Cronise, Adam Nurre

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Velvet Crown Collective: Halloween Haus w/ Sa'd, Moodie B Trublz, BLakchyl, Hollow Earth Theory, Cooley Fly, Rumuzik, Nez Tha Villain, Toolman at Flamingo Cantina
Richard Watson
at 12 Fox Beer Company
Levitation w/ Thor & Friends, Being Dead, Little Mazarn, Jonas Wilson at The 13th Floor
Saddle Sores
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Levitation day four w/ Blood Red Shoes, MZ Neon at Antone's Nightclub
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  