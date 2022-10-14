Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Big Jade & Krystall Poppin

Antone’s, Tuesday 18

Local promoter Miss JayWalk hosts an all-women bill of Texas hip-hop innovators, co-headlined by Beaumont native Big Jade and El Paso MC Krystall Poppin. The flamboyant rappers, both oozing with confidence, tag-teamed for club-ready seven-song June EP Flavors, after Jade stopped by South by Southwest earlier this year. Houston producer Beatking made the most of instrumentals on the 26-year-old's hard-hitting major label debut, Pressure. Poppin, who briefly dabbles in Spanish on her records, recently featured on Cubaton (reggaeton infused with sounds of traditional Cuban music) track "Paso la Pagina" with the artist Wanton chulito. Support at Antone's notably includes locals Stasseny and Ms Gold. Rather than popping off over big 808s akin to her usual mold, the former uses a relatively calm ambience to let people know she won't sit by quietly on latest "Be Pretty." Ms Gold continues to gradually amass a following thanks to energetic live performances spanning beyond Austin to Dallas and Houston ventures. – Derek Udensi

Jacob Banks

There's a restrained power to Jacob Banks' voice, like he could blow out a candle from a quarter-mile away but surrenders that force in favor of a textured, unpressured singing style bruised with emotion. In August, the Nigeria-born, Birmingham, UK-raised vocalist followed up his 2018 breakout LP Village with Lies About the War, a serene collection eschewing contemporary R&B in favor of classic soul, blues, and gospel touches. The spacious material, including the flat-out timeless "By Design (Evel Knievel)," leaves room for midsong applause between potent verses. – Kevin Curtin

Eddie Durham Jazz Fest 2022

Besides co-writing the standard "I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire," composing the Count Basie/Benny Goodman hit "Topsy," and working with giants like Basie, Bennie Moten, and Glenn Miller – San Marcos native Eddie Durham was one of the earliest to record an electrically amplified guitar, first with Jimmie Lunceford and later with the Kansas City Five. His hometown remembers the pioneering guitarist/trombonist's mark on American music with the annual Eddie Durham Jazz Fest, featuring the Pamela Hart Quintet, the Jerry Espinoza Quartet, the Texas State Jazz Ensemble, the Calaboose Players, and JazzBonez. Hosted by Durham's daughter and biographer, Topsy, the fest has free admission. – Michael Toland

Ray Benson Archive Auction

Pro tip when bidding on Ray Benson's personal archive – those boots aren't gonna fit ya. As Asleep at the Wheel continues to celebrate Half a Hundred Years as the premier Western swing band in the land, Benson unloads some of his own memorabilia collected over a remarkable career. Classic show posters from the Armadillo World Headquarters and Willie's Picnics hit the auction block, alongside a stock of custom guitars and musical instruments, movie props, and even his 1969 Harley-Davidson, 1955 Chevy Bel Air, and 1954 Studebaker Commander. Join live in San Marcos, starting at 1pm, or online at burleyauction.com. – Doug Freeman

Flipper With David Yow

All the confusion behind this bill fits like a bespoke straitjacket. San Francisco's Flipper always thrived on chaos. Perhaps Earth's first grunge band, they antagonized early hardcore audiences with a creepy-crawl bump-and-grind performed at punishing volume, occasionally terrorizing punters by locking venue doors and performing "Sex Bomb" for 45 minutes! Minutemen/Stooges bass master Mike Watt joins O.G. Flipperistas Ted Falconi and Steve DePace, while Scratch Acid/Jesus Lizard icon David Yow just slotted in on vocals. Prime ATX hardcore supporting cast of Sumpp, Starving Wolves, Noogy, and Calculated Chaos as well. – Tim Stegall

Spellling, BluMoon

Familiar area band BluMoon acts as an ideal primer for Spellling's extraterrestrial landing at the revamped Parish. The former's fortified, synth-infused neo-soul opens the door – and the ears – to Spellling's theatrical whimsy. While BluMoon lead Kendra Sells' breathy croons link up with those of Oakland-based Spellling, the headliner's eerie meld of flourishing funk, leering darkwave, soapy ballads, and experimental art-pop shocks enough to spike adrenaline. It's a two-course meal ripe with eccentricity: Start your evening with a rich serving of bubbly jazz fusion, then dive into the teeming genre exploration of Spellling. – Laiken Neumann

<a href="https://spellling.bandcamp.com/album/the-turning-wheel">The Turning Wheel by SPELLLING</a>

Meanwhile Brewing Two-Year Anniversary

The large, all-ages, Southeast Austin brewery rings in another year of prominent music bookings with a four-day celebration featuring the Vapor Caves, Frederico7, Madam Radar, and more.

Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival

Multiple venues in downtown Dripping Springs, such as the Sidecar Tasting Room and Hudson's on Mercer, welcome over 50 songwriters for a packed three-day event.

Adriano Santos Brazilian Jazz Quintet

Drummer hailing from São Paulo, who doubles as an instructor at the Collective School of Music, visits from NYC.

Jessie Reyez

Raw, Toronto-born R&B singer-songwriter tours in support of the self-referential second studio album, Yessie.