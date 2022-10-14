Music

ACL Interview: On the Shoulders of Giants, the Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective Makes ACL Debut

All-student ensemble shares alma mater of jazz legacies

By Kriss Conklin, Fri., Oct. 14, 2022


The Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective after a performance: (l-r) Tyler Whitfield (bass guitar), Micaiah Berry (drums), Arthur Johnson III (piano), Tavian McGee (vocals), Xavier Linton (tenor sax), De'Juana Shaw (vocals), Christian Shephard (trombone), Jadon Porter (alto sax), and Dr. William Oliver (Courtesy of Huston-Tillotson)

From soundtracking fraternity galas to comprising part of the university president’s entourage, the Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective has established itself as an essential fixture of the school’s social and musical institutions. Intent on elevating traditional stage-band instruments, the all-student jazz troupe skips the stuffy classics – of the Bach and Beethoven variety, anyway – and opts to fill its contemporary catalog with everything from Earth, Wind & Fire to Top 40 hits.

Primed for big sounds in small settings, the 10-member collective now prepares for its inaugural performance at ACL Fest.

“The Jazz Collective is a group that’s been navigating its way around Austin the last couple years, trying to make a name for itself,” says Huston-Tillotson Director of Jazz Studies Dr. Jeremy George. “[On the ACL stage], students will also be able to showcase themselves as individuals in the collective.

“In music, students not only need to perform and take classes, but [also do] on-the-job training and professional development, like sharing the same stage with larger artists so that they know how to navigate that.”

At a September career fair, HT students – aka Rams – could secure Friday fest passes through stopping by the C3 Presents booth in professional attire. Stretching back nearly 150 years, Huston-Tillotson stands as the city’s oldest and only historically Black institution of higher education. The university’s music program also boasts a long line of jazz legacies, including Count Basie Orchestra vocalist Carmen Bradford and organist/former Ray Charles arranger Dr. James Polk – neither of whom have been booked at ACL, George notes.

“There’ve been so many jazz greats to attend this university, and I think that motivates the students,” he says. “They’re essentially standing on the shoulders of giants, sharing the same halls and type of instruction at the same institution that these names have gone through. There’s a slight pressure, but they rise to the occasion well.”

By the time their Weekend Two performance rolls around, the Jazz Collective will have clocked hours of intensive listening, solo practices, and group rehearsals since kicking off in late August. With a steady flow of booking inquiries coming in, the improvisation-integrating group continues to grow its presence in local music and potentially beyond the festival scene.

“This can be a career opportunity,” says George. “An artist may really like one of our students and ask them, ‘Hey, would you like to go on the road with me?’ You never know.”

Friday, 1:30pm, Tito's stage
A version of this article appeared in print on October 14, 2022 with the headline: On the Shoulders of Giants, the Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective Makes ACL Debut

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Huston-Tillotson University
Renee Davis' 25 Years as Harriet Tubman in <i>Sister Moses</i>
Renee Davis' 25 Years as Harriet Tubman in Sister Moses
The dancer talks about her quarter-century of walking in the footsteps of this legendary conductor on the Underground Railroad

Robert Faires, Feb. 7, 2020

Austin Film Society Wins Public Access Bid
Austin Film Society Wins Public Access Bid
After a decade, channelAustin won't run city's cable public access

Richard Whittaker, Aug. 21, 2015

More by Kriss Conklin
Seven Lone Star-Launched Recommendations at Weekend Two of ACL Fest 2022
Seven Lone Star-Launched Recommendations at Weekend Two of ACL Fest 2022
Sources of Texas Heat from the Chron music team

Oct. 14, 2022

What We’re Listening to This Week
What We’re Listening to This Week
Charley Crockett, Flora & Fawna, the Black Angels, and more

Oct. 14, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

ACL Fest, ACL Fest 2022, Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective, Huston-Tillotson University, Dr. Jeremy George, Dr. James Polk , Dr. William Oliver

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Jonas Wilson, Dewey Ivy, Farfisa Orchestra at The 13th Floor
Fabulous Jacks
at The Alcove Cantina
ACL Fest Night w/ Me Nd Adam, Joshua Ray Walker at Antone's Nightclub
JD Casper
at Armadillo Den
Never Rest (EP release), Mothman, Koningsor, Dsgns, the Vinous, Familiar With Failure at The Ballroom
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  