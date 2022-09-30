What We're Listening To: The Pinky Rings
S/T
By Kriss Conklin, Fri., Sept. 30, 2022
Thrashing, fierce, and bristling with razor-sharp hooks, the Pinky Rings' self-titled debut achieves what mosh pit dreams are made of. Born in 2019 during a house party jam sesh and bonded by skateboard culture, this local five-girl punk act displays fan favorites and compositional chops in 18 minutes. Opener "Banged Up" scores scraped-up knees and broken hearts with chugging fuzz against singer Bella Borbon's trademark killer scream, ditching the synth and slower rhythm from an earlier 2020 recording. Set list staples "Potential Spam" and "Bodega Babies" materialize as catchy condemnations of annoying 3am calls and overpriced bar drinks, respectively. The record softens with the dampened vocals of "Ur So Small," as Borbon reaches her breaking point and reduces an unnamed character into microscopic inexistence – complete with a snazzy walking bass riff and surprise guitar solo. The group briefly veers into hardcore territory with two-minute shredder "Hint." A multi-use fuck-off anthem for any angry playlist, Borbon snarls about unwanted company before unleashing her gnarliest shrieks. "Girl Creep" turns the tables on predatory behavior from the opposite sex, with taunting verses and dirty riffs. The singer drawls, "You can't tell me you're not having fun." As far as this listening experience, she's absolutely right.