Music

What We're Listening To: The Pinky Rings

S/T

By Kriss Conklin, Fri., Sept. 30, 2022

What We're Listening To: The Pinky Rings

Thrashing, fierce, and bristling with razor-sharp hooks, the Pinky Rings' self-titled debut achieves what mosh pit dreams are made of. Born in 2019 during a house party jam sesh and bonded by skateboard culture, this local five-girl punk act displays fan favorites and compositional chops in 18 minutes. Opener "Banged Up" scores scraped-up knees and broken hearts with chugging fuzz against singer Bella Borbon's trademark killer scream, ditching the synth and slower rhythm from an earlier 2020 recording. Set list staples "Potential Spam" and "Bodega Babies" materialize as catchy condemnations of annoying 3am calls and overpriced bar drinks, respectively. The record softens with the dampened vocals of "Ur So Small," as Borbon reaches her breaking point and reduces an unnamed character into microscopic inexistence – complete with a snazzy walking bass riff and surprise guitar solo. The group briefly veers into hardcore territory with two-minute shredder "Hint." A multi-use fuck-off anthem for any angry playlist, Borbon snarls about unwanted company before unleashing her gnarliest shrieks. "Girl Creep" turns the tables on predatory behavior from the opposite sex, with taunting verses and dirty riffs. The singer drawls, "You can't tell me you're not having fun." As far as this listening experience, she's absolutely right.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

MUSIC EVENTS
RESCHEDULED FROM 3/4: Carson McHone (album release), Daniel Romano's Outfit, Ben Ballinger at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Sunny Sweeney
at The 04 Center
Jay Moeller & Friends
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Ruby Dice & Calloway Ritch (8:00) at Angel's Icehouse
Slothrust, Weakened Friends at Antone's Nightclub
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  