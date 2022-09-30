Nuclear War Now! Productions, a notable cult metal marque founded in 2001, has relocated to Austin from its longtime Bay Area home. A sizable record label and distribution operation, NWN!'s black metal brand also includes traditional heavy metal, doom, and death metal in an expansive international catalog. Owner Yosuke Konishi announced the company's relocation in July 2021, setting up a warehouse at 3607 San Antonio St., 78734, near Lake Travis. Public-facing vinyl and music shop Eastern Front Records is now open daily. The label has faced controversy for working with artists accused of using Nazi-related imagery/ideology, particularly regarding NWN!'s co-presentation of the 2019 Never Surrender Fest in Oakland. Amidst protest of the event, Konishi permanently took down an underground metal chat forum on his label's website. Prior, in a 2017 interview with Swedish publication Bardo Methodology, the owner said: "I'm not advocating any particular political view [...] one can appreciate the music whether or not one agrees with the ideas expressed within it. We should not be silencing artists, but rather leave it up to the listeners to choose what they want to hear – even music with extreme ideas." Konishi declined an interview request from the Chronicle. The imprint's promotions include an upcoming sixth NWN! Fest in Tijuana, following past festivals in Europe. After hosting a local merchants market and concert in April, NWN! brings Japanese black metal veterans Abigail to Hotel Vegas on Oct. 21. – Robert Penson & Rachel Rascoe

What's new at Moody Center, our Erwin Center replacement? The 5-month-old venue is nominated for Arena of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association trade group, alongside names like Madison Square Garden. On last week's calendar, Roxy Music notably undersold, with plentiful tickets thrown on resale sites for as low as $6. Opposite on the sales spectrum, Harry Styles' sold-out six-night residency posted rules prohibiting camping and starting the line at 7am. Find reviews of both Roxy and Styles on our Daily Music blog. – R.R.

HAAM Day earlier this month raised over $800,000 to continue health care services for Austin musicians. While slightly under the organization's goal of $845,000, a press release noted it's the largest sum ever raised in the organization's history. HAAM celebrated last week with their first-ever pop-up health care services event at the snazzy KMFA Studios. – R.R.