Music

Review: The Bearer's Chained to a Tree (Silent Pendulum)

Austin metalcore trio tightens the restraints

By Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Sept. 23, 2022

Review: The Bearer's <i>Chained to a Tree</i> (Silent Pendulum)

As extremity splinters into so many subgenres even Bruce Springsteen can rattle off two dozen, hardcore punk maintains the middle – feeds the everyman. And that dude is pissed. So steams Austin trio the Bearer, three EPs in since 2016 and fully unbound on full-length bow Chained to a Tree. Lyrically enlightened, compositionally uncluttered, primitively aggro, the LP represents via cleverly bookish video "Jagged Lines," which Decibel magazine pinpointed as a "portal" to 1998, citing Dillinger Escape Plan and Converge: "The Bearer were born from that (Molotov) cocktail of rabid hardcore with a metallic edge." Less metal than their debut nor as brawny as follow-up Fiction, this obvious evolve from Adapt | Adjust grounds axe-wielder Michael Delaney, bassist Jeffrey Blum, and drummer/vocalist Colton Siegmund best. The latter's piquant cry on opener "Pushed Back In" builds to LP midpoint "Sympathy Pains" – wrenching, bleeding, torn – while "Jury of Oppressors" unleashes pure band fission and the excoriating catharsis of the title cut tightens its titular restraint until you split in half.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Raoul Hernandez
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Carrie Rodriguez's Laboratorio, itchy-O, Fontaines D.C., Ash Lauryn, Nas & Wu-Tang, and more

Sept. 23, 2022

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Spray Paint, Heavy Meddo, Why Bonnie, Gypsy Mitchell, Black Midi, and more recommended live shows

Sept. 16, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Bearer

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
The OUTLaw Pride Fest w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Joy Clark, Julie Nolen, Paisley Fields, Andrew Sa, Secret Emchy Society, Mya Byrne, Mercy Bell, Lilly Milford, Mary-Charlotte Young, Stephanie Cash
at Rustic Tap
Khruangbin, Thundercat, Genesis Owusu at Circuit of the Americas
Fontaines D.C., Wunderhorse at The Scoot Inn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  