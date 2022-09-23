Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Carrie Rodriguez’s Laboratorio

Stateside at the Paramount, Sunday 25

When Carrie Rodriguez was 22, Chip Taylor ("Wild Thing," "Angel of the Morning") crossed her path at South by Southwest, asking the young, violin-playing Berklee grad to tour with him. Soon the Austin-born singer and instrumentalist was belting out twangy songs and fiddling across four collaborative albums with Taylor before venturing out on her solo recording career in 2006. Rodriguez's fifth studio album, 2016's acclaimed Lola, intertwined her folk/country/Americana style with Mexican boleros and rancheras. As the Spanglish Lola enchanted widely, Rodriguez planted roots more firmly in Texas, where the great-grandniece of Tejana singer and actor Eva Garza embodies her Ameri-Chicana musical heritage. Rodriguez most recently wrote the songs and lyrics for a musical that became a 2022 off-Broadway hit. ¡Americano! is based on the real-life story of a Mexican American who learns his undocumented status when he heads off to volunteer for the Marines. Back home, Rodriguez hosts her long-running musical melting pot Laboratorio to meld folk art forms. Sunday's installment intrigues with Latin Grammy-nominated Los Angeles artist Amalia Mondragón, who challenges stereotypes of border life by singing in both a feminine manifestation and a masculine one under the name Tereso Perfecto Contreras. Poet ire'ne lara silva cross-pollinates the experiment. – Christina Garcia

itchy-O

There are no members of itchy-O. There is only itchy-O. There is no leader of itchy-O. There is only itchy-O. Denver's 57-strong masked nightmare front-line electro taiko mariachi neo-tribal collective does not perform music; it creates ritual. Two months after completing a tetrapolar purification ceremony at the Fillmore Auditorium, the quasi-official house band for the Fantastic Fest film festival returns after a five-year hiatus for its latest Austin invocations: one for the festival faithful (badge required), then a sky-carving night at the Far Out Lounge. – Richard Whittaker

Wammo’s Second Annual 60th Birthday Party

Until the world will bestows Nineties Austin with the same cultural cache as the Seventies outlaw country and Eighties guitar-slinger eras (and not just because it spawned Spoon), don't expect Wammo to let his birthday pass quietly. The veteran ATX poet/rocker/weirdo blows out candles at Electric Lounge sub ABGB with scene kings Wannabes in their original early Nineties incarnation, modern psychsters the Living Pins (Carrie Clark of Sixteen Deluxe and Pam Peltz), Glass Eye's Kathy McCarty, former fellow Asylum Street Spanker Guy Forsyth, longtime Wammo pal Bruce Salmon, and, of course, the man himself, with whatever gang of wackjobs and ne'er-do-wells he rounds up as sidekicks. – Michael Toland

Ash Lauryn

Current lineups and, frankly, dance floor representation may belie the fact that when house and techno first got off the ground in America, Black (and queer) communities in Chicago and Detroit were the ones making it happen. Expect Atlanta-based, Detroit-native journalist, DJ, and producer Ash Lauryn to lay down an impossibly smooth deep house set at Club Eternal on Friday at an intimate party with the heads until the wee hours. Lauryn's Underground & Black blog and NTS Radio show platform Black artists too often unseen on dance floors so white. Underground hero DJ Shani, local Shared Frequencies Radio resident Lupie, and Might Be Magic co-host/bona fide legend Brett Johnson join. – Christina Garcia

Fontaines D.C.

"Kicking off their first official showcase," reported the Chronicle at SXSW 2019, "the five Irish lads took the stage to a capacity crowd at Latitude 30 … [behind their] brand of drum-heavy post-punk with locomotive energy." Three years and as many LPs later, including spring's Skinty Fia, Dubliners Fontaines D.C. return as chart-toppers in the UK. Moody, simmering, nostalgic, "Jackie Down the Line" bottles the new album's literate skitter. "I view my writing as a child I want to let grow up in the wilderness," front poet Grian Chatten told the Chronicle. Opener Wunderhorse doubles as Jacob Slater, unpredictable act-out in breakout London trio Dead Pretties. – Raoul Hernandez

Nas, Wu-Tang Clan

The first question for any Wu-Tang show: Who's going to be there? Photos from recent stops on the N.Y. State of Mind tour indicate RZA, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, U-God, and Masta Killa are on the bus – an impressive set of the Staten Island collective, though notably missing Method Man. Their 1993 album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) only spent six months contending for the decade's best hip-hop offering before Nas' lyrical triumph Illmatic hit. Fellow iconic New Yorker Busta Rhymes opens. – Kevin Curtin

Quin NFN

The no-nonsense Eastside rhymer performs on a co-headline bill with Galveston's Peso Peso. Supporting acts include Wacotron, GMSE King Savage, and Ms Gold. – Derek Udensi

Thundercat

"Jazzy," "funky," and "unpredictable" represent some adjectives apt for the concoctions produced by the Grammy Award-winning bassist hailing from Los Angeles. Ghanaian Australian emcee Genesis Owusu opens up the show headlined by Houston trio Khruangbin. – Derek Udensi

Body Rock ATX

The soul-liberating dance party helmed by Riders Against the Storm and DJ Chorizo Funk returns after a two-plus-year COVID-induced absence. – Derek Udensi

OUTlaw Pride Fest

Queer country artists from across the nation converge for an all-day throwdown. Acts include Julie Nolen, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Andrew Sa, Secret Emchy Society, Mercy Bell, and Mya Byrne. – Derek Udensi