Improvisational Music Curator P.G. Moreno: "I Feel the Most Confident I've Ever Felt About Epistrophy Arts"

Like a lot of us, improvisational music specialists Epistrophy Arts spent the pandemic hibernating. But the long-running institution – which celebrates its 25th anniversary next year – revived with three shows so far this year, the latest of which features veteran Scandinavian jazz quintet Atomic. Consisting of saxophonist Fredrik Ljungkvist, pianist Håvard Wiik, trumpeter Magnus Broo, drummer Hans Hulbækmo, and bassist/former Austin avant-jazz hub Ingebrigt Håker Flaten, the Swedish/Norwegian blend has collaborated with EA thrice before: at the Victory Grill in 2008, at Beerland in 2018 (in partnership with local experimental label Astral Spirits), and at Blackerby Recital Hall in 2019. This gig is something special, however: It's the last U.S. tour for the foreseeable future.

"They're disbanding after 20 years," explains EA majordomo P.G. Moreno over coffee at La Madeleine. "That's a little bit of a bummer, but I definitely wanted to be part of their tour." ("A joint decision due to family commitments etc. to call it off after 20 good years," confirms Håker Flaten.)

Reflecting on what led him to book Atomic that first time, Moreno elaborates, "We'd already had the Thing [the Scandinavian Action Jazz trio that also featured Håker Flaten]. Atomic was more representative of the Scandinavian jazz powerhouses, but with their own approach. Individually they were amazing instrumentalists. It was just really exciting and fresh."

The Atomic show follows innovative Colombian rock act the Meridian Brothers' successful Aug. 16 gig at Antone's, and jazz legends Andrew Cyrille and Billy Harper's spectacular May 7 show at a packed Scottish Rite Theater, which Moreno calls "probably the most successful show we ever presented." Consider it a rousing comeback after two years under the radar. "We partnered with Sonic Transmissions [Håker Flaten's music promoter/festival] to do the [livestreamed] Movement in Stasis Festival," says Moreno. "But I wasn't motivated to pursue a lot of streaming and digital projects. I missed the sense of community and space, and enjoying music in a room collectively and connecting with a band." The result of years of effort, the Cyrille/Harper show was originally on deck for April of 2020, and Moreno refused to let it go. "I'd been talking about it for four years, and it was starting to feel like people didn't really believe me. It was like I was talking about some girlfriend I have that goes to another school. So I had to make this happen."

EA's presentation of the Meridian Brothers was nourished by a built-in fan base for their unique fusion of traditional Colombian sounds and experimental rock. "By some force, we have this amazing Afro-Colombian roots scene that's unique to Austin – it's not anywhere else," he says, echoing the sentiments of local Colombian spark plug Kiko Villamizar. "I'll borrow the phrase 'ancient to the future' – we've got these super heavy-duty traditional musicians, and then we've got Money Chicha and Superfónicos."

Moreno hopes to forge close ties between the improvised music scenes in Austin and Colombia – and beyond. "We're trying to connect Norwegian bands with Texas bands, with Chicago and Colombia, and create some kind of partnership," Moreno explains. "We kicked that off with Ingebrigt and I traveling to Bogotá about six years back, him playing, and meeting folks, including members of the Meridian Brothers. The venue Matik Matik, which is sort of a cultural center where many of these activities happen – they've hosted performances by Peter Brötzmann, the Thing, and various other groups. The aesthetic is there, but a lot of folks here don't understand how Epistrophy Arts is involved with this Colombian music. [Colombians] are big fans of this stuff, as we are, and we want to create this international network because there's young audiences there that are just amazing. They'll show up on a Wednesday night to hear some free jazz in Bogotá."

From spreading the word about the world's great improvisers to assisting cultural ambassadors in bringing their art to Austin, Epistrophy Arts' purpose is all in the service of the music. "It makes me happy that I'm bringing this great creativity from afar with people that are my friends and part of my global community, and I'm introducing them to my friends here," Moreno discloses. "I'm very, very fortunate. All of the trepidation and worry about the future and all that – I feel the best and most confident I've ever felt about Epistrophy Arts. I know that it's something solid. There's an instinct that I have that seems to be working. The mission is strong and clear, and I'm committed to it."