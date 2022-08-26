Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Here & There Festival: Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain

3ten ACL Live, Thursday 1

Punctuated by staccato chord stabs, Courtney Barnett sings a nomad manifesto on "Scotty Says" off 2013's The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas: "I got lost somewhere between here and there/ I'm not sure what the town was called." The song story-tells her formative years of vagabonding across the Australian desert to perform and touring across unfamiliar destinations in North America and Europe.

Eight years later those dots on a map have transformed into a rich connection of musical communities. Like a hand-picked mixtape, the Here & There Festival sports a different lineup for each city, with Austin's being Barnett, Indigo De Souza, and Ethel Cain.

On last year's Any Shape You Take, De Souza wrings out heartache drip by drip. Love glimmers only for a second like a "fleeting lover, grocery goer" in "Late Night Crawler," but heartbreak lasts a lifetime where remnant thoughts of an ex linger like a ghost.

Off the heels of her debut Preacher's Daughter, Hayden Anhedönia's alter ego Ethel Cain unspools a yarn that threads familial trauma and the stranglehold of a Southern Baptist upbringing. Recorded and produced in her bedroom, the album teases pop charm as the single "American Teenager" encapsulates the blooming guitar slabs of an epic Eighties ballad while interpolating an American fantasy of youthful ennui. – Alejandra Ramirez

Butch Hancock

How rare did Butch Hancock sit-downs become during this jolly old pandemic? From now until November, Terlingua's poet laureate lists one show a month on his website: Austin, Fredericksburg, Terlingua, and Galveston. The second locale reunites his Flatlanders to head up the Back to the Basics Music Festival after the Lubbock triumvirate's five-star Treasure of Love yielded raconteur relief deep in the heart of COVID, summer 2021. The third destination pairs him with mystic counterpoint Jimmie Dale Gilmore, plus maybe Joe Ely's Austin City Limits Hall of Fame induction this October reconvenes the super trio. That leaves this South Austin one-off to fulfill fantasies of seeing Townes Van Zandt at the Cactus Cafe. – Raoul Hernandez

The Reopening of Kingdom

Beloved raver institution with a second shot at life after an unceremonious, unexpected lockout in a grim 2018 fiasco, Kingdom Nightclub reopens this week with a secret DJ lineup we aren't supposed to know about (but do) and must hint on, because obviously. With former booking partners in their own club by the airport, Kingdom 2.0, now at 505 E. 7th, is icing on the comeback cake. Owner Garrett Boyd said he wants to book and nurture fresher talent. A dear Texas native son, multi-techno-aliased, spooky Midwestern twin label co-founder, shape-shifting, tie-dying amateur mycologist touring with an archduke opens. – Christina Garcia

Robert Earl Keen

The road may go on forever, but the party is coming to an end. Robert Earl Keen, acclaimed Texas songsmith and influential figure in Americana music, is closing the curtains on his 41-year-long touring career. He began performing in College Station in the Seventies, moved to Austin after graduation, and played iconic venues like the Cactus Cafe, Liberty Lunch, and Gruene Hall. After trying his hand in Nashville, he returned home, continuing to spread his uniquely Texas voice and style across the land. Thankfully, he's not hanging it up for good without one more party in Austin. – Robert Penson

Kid Cudi

Scott Mescudi's generational humming could resurrect a charred garden from the ashes. Scott Mescudi's soothing hum can launch a wretched soul into clouds of serenity. That "hmmmm" and influential 2009 debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, bought the Cleveland rapper eternal goodwill among a passionate collective of twentysomethings who probably strolled through school hallways puffing out lyrics to "Day 'n' Nite." Though Don Toliver pulled out of Cudi's tour citing production/logistical challenges, GOOD Music signee 070 Shake will still provide support in the form of synth-heavy, croon-filled enchantment. – Derek Udensi

Marissa Nadler

Austin's most evocatively named venue is more likely to host emo nights than opulent masquerades. Even so, you could probably trick me into believing Saturday's performer has an album of haunted gothic folk titled The Spiderhouse Ballroom somewhere in her expansive, 20-year back catalog. As Nadler's music progresses further past its spare, acoustical roots (these days, she's collaborating with former Cocteau Twins on albums titled after clouds, which should give a sense of the sonic lushness), her live shows become increasingly valuable. A chance to hear one of indie's ghostliest artists at her most entrancingly spectral. Openers include drag star Louisianna Purchase and noise jam travelers Water Damage. – Julian Towers

Swedish House Mafia

The monstrous Swedish house music trio dropped its official debut studio album, Paradise Again, this year nearly a decade after storming the charts with "Don't You Worry Child." – Derek Udensi

The Kid Laroi

A frozen February postponed the Australian emo rapper's ("Stay") show by six months. – Derek Udensi

Ski Mask the Slump God

COTA's amphitheatre plays host to a stacked touring hip-hop lineup headlined by New Orleans punk rap duo $uicideboy$. Florida's Ski Mask the Slump God is among the openers. – Derek Udensi

Local Austin Showcase

An all-day rock showcase featuring acts such as Worm Suicide, One Shot Down, and the Nematoads. – Derek Udensi