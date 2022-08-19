Music

Review: Yard Work, Yard Work II: Here Comes the Neighborhood

With a new lead singer, home improvement punks turn everyday experiences into 90-second anthems

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Aug. 19, 2022


With their second, somewhat improbable release, Yard Work evolves into less of a concept band. On 2018 debut Earn the Rock, the quartet – containing members of Nineties Austin punk favorites the Chumps and the Motards – centered 8 of 12 tracks around the theme of home maintenance: cuts like "Ladies Love a Man (Who Loves the Lawnmower)." June's follow-up, titled with an on-brand spin of either a Joe Walsh album or a single from Ice-T's crossover trash-rap band Body Count, distinctly decreases their chance of getting a Harbor Freight sponsorship. Here, only a couple cuts play up suburban sweat equity, though highlight "Crack in the Slab," powered by Toby Marsh's bouncy bassline and unison vocal assist, makes a run as the "best song ever about uneven foundation."

Purveyors of 90-second songs (only one track clocks in at over two minutes), Yard Work specializes in anthemic mid-tempo punk with whopping rhythms and fairly ghostly garage guitar. The sharp, expressive singing of Candi Fox, assuming mic duties following legendary Chumps howler Sean McGowan moving away (hence the album's "somewhat improbable" existence), leans lyrically into little, relatable everyday experiences. "Rolling Trashpit" externalizes fast food, littering, and long drives, while the puzzlingly victorious "Can't Find My Glasses" deemphasizes the importance of said eyewear: "Don't bother to look/ I really only need them when I'm reading a book." HCTN's best moments come when Fox's musings resound existentially and the band's tight song structures cooperate: the workaday life critique of acoustic guitar-braced "How You Set Up the Drawers," and "Floodlights," a commentary on materialism where you amass endless "stuff" but "Haven't got a thing to wear."

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Yard Work
Texas Platters
Yard Work
Yard Work (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, April 13, 2018

More by Kevin Curtin
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Big Bill, CupcakKe, Echo & the Bunnymen, Blxst, Boris, and more live shows to fill your evenings

Aug. 19, 2022

Back-to-School Guide: Stores to Shop Your Way Into Austin Music
Back-to-School Guide: Stores to Shop Your Way Into Austin Music
Dress for the job you want: stylish scenester – plus recommendations on record shops and instrument stores

Aug. 19, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Yard Work

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Echo & the Bunnymen, Cayucas at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Austin Pride Festival & Parade w/ Cupcakke at Fiesta Gardens
Ray Prim, Kalu & the Acoustic Joint at The 04 Center
Fun Gus & the Shrooms
at 12 Fox Beer Company
The Shayne Hammond Band
at The Alcove Cantina
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  