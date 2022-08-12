What We're Listening to This Week

Otis Wilkins Calls to "Eat Yer Phone"

With the guitar-driven catharsis of his band Otis the Destroyer largely sidelined during the pandemic, Taylor Wilkins began exploring new sounds on a string of solo singles under the moniker Otis Wilkins. His latest, "Eat Yer Phone," dishes a dreamy, soulful pop ode to summer – and a timely reminder to get off your phone, love yourself, and have some fun.

"I go through all sorts of phases with my music and I'm sure that's not unique, but I get really obsessed with things," Wilkins acknowledges. "At one point in the pandemic I was riding my bike around town and listening to Madonna's first record on repeat. There's a shimmering synth at the very beginning of 'Lucky Star' that I really wanted to reproduce, and Max Lorenzen nailed it while mixing and engineering the song.

"It's sort of like an Otis Wilkins mixtape that references some of my favorite flavors," he adds of an EP anticipated later this year.

Wilkins recorded the song at Good Danny's studio in Lockhart with Taylor Turner on bass and Aric Garcia contributing percussion, but Andrew Bennet's freshly released video truly captures the delicious glow of Austin's late-summer slacker vibe. Wilkins plays his best Lebowski as he croons into the desperation of getting into Instagram shape, only to be reminded that what really matters happens with friends IRL.

– Doug Freeman

Fuck Money in the Tunnels

Many aspire to attend a punk show in the sweaty, hallowed drainage tunnels of Austin, but too many accidentally miss the last-minute Instagram announcements, or perhaps fear venturing into the unknown via walking trails after dark. For an artful, mud-free look at the mayhem, Fuck Money offers "TUNNEL SHOW {Official Film – 2022}." The self-directed short – with director of photography Isaac French – builds atmospheric transitions into a set by the caustic punk act from February 12, with Volente Beach and Blank Hellscape. A combination of close-ups on vocalist Taszlin Muerte in an orange spacesuit and grainy from-above cuts compellingly captures the wintertime mosh and emotion. – Rachel Rascoe

Finally on Vinyl: Kathy McCarty's Classic Daniel Johnston Tribute

Dead Dog's Eyeball, Kathy McCarty's 1994 reimagining of Daniel Johnston songs, is a testament to the pure love found in friendship and music. By transforming the low-fidelity, outsider-style original tracks to soulful ballads with clean, high-quality production by Brian Beattie, the ex-Glass Eye members and close friends of Johnston brought a more complete realization to the original vision behind the songs. This collaborative effort to make the childlike, proto-alternative expressions more stylistically accessible to a wider public demonstrated McCarty's desire to ensure the unique work of the once underground Johnston "would not perish unheard by the larger world." Now in a 2LP gatefold. – Mars Salazar

Lord & Sharp in the Glow of Betula Birch Embers

Fans only awake to Michael C. Sharp's heavier leanings – setting a reckless tempo for Impalers or having clamorously contributed to Uniform's compressed, industrialized noise swirl – might get a soothing shock out of Betula Birch Embers. The collaboration with Neil Lord, meditational nucleus of prolific conceptual vibe-ists Future Museums, is an hour of nothing but wide-open spaces – ideal as a soundtrack for some rustic, outdoor massage parlor. Both musicians are credited with guitars, but it's easier to believe all instruments were played by the wind. Above trickling pools of Rhodes piano, their strings rustle with ominous intent, like hanging metal chimes catching gentle drafts from a storm brewing imperceptibly in the distance. – Julian Towers

<a href="https://lordsharp.bandcamp.com/album/betula-birch-embers-official-bootleg">Betula Birch Embers (Official Bootleg) by Lord & Sharp</a>

Cash Grab Has a "Heart Attack"

For all the impatience implied by fledging Austin rock trio Cash Grab's moniker, their painstaking process has produced a potent payoff. Debut single "Heart Attack" – recorded by Rich Bauer (drummer for Paul Val) at 512 Studios – was banked for months before arriving August 5 as a superbly polished piece: structurally simple, compellingly powerful, and instantly memorable. The three-minute cut is propelled by a 12-bar base with punk ethos, soaring vocals (occasionally amped by grungy grit à la Dave Grohl), and screaming blues-rock riffs. One listen to this anti-altruistic anthem and you'll be belting it word for word.

– David Brendan Hall

Jake Lloyd Works Up a "Sweat"

Stuntin' with an axe in brown duck bib overalls, Jake Lloyd has a new look: blue-collar seduction. There's a whole wheelbarrow full of yardwork antics in the new video from Austin's smooth singer/rapper/instrumentalist flexing alongside his rake-playing producer and leaf-blowing bassist. The second single since last year's next-level Geto Gala collab with Deezie Brown lays down a full-torque funk groove, building into a summertime anthem that serves as both a reassuring love song and a reminder not to work too hard. – Kevin Curtin