Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic

Haute Spot, Saturday 23

The Motet, Soul Rebels, and Pimps of Joytime open



These blurbs take more work than you probably think, but sometimes the lede line just writes itself: George Clinton is turning 81 this Friday, and the interplanetary minister of galactic groove shows no sign of giving up the funk. Four years after announcing his "retirement," the One Nation Under a Groove tour seems likely to remain forever on the verge of getting it on (though America Eats Its Young would sadly be a more appropriate album title to draw from at this moment). But even if George does turn out to be an immortal star child who outlives us all, this is the Parliament-Funkadelic catalog we're talking about – a staggering mountain of iconic music whose influence runs a whole lot more than knee-deep (a fact well-evidenced by the festival-sized lineup of supporting acts, clones of Dr. Funkenstein all). When I politely ask, "Austin, can you get to that?" it's not actually a question. Free Your Mind… and Your Ass Will Follow me, so let's take it to the stage. – Julian Towers

RippleFest

Since 2017, heavy rock imprint Ripple Music has put on Ripple Fest, a mecca for stoner rock and metal enthusiasts everywhere. With a chunk of its roster hailing from the Lone Star State, the label landed the 2022 edition in Austin for a power-packed lineup. Still smashing after 40 years, stoner pioneers the Obsessed headline Thursday, the undercard boasting Austinites Destroyer of Light, Holy Death Trio, Lord Buffalo, and more, plus legendary San Antonio doomsters Las Cruces. New Orleans' Crowbar and Obsessed leader Wino top Friday's bill, supported by sleepers Bone Church and Void Vator and Texans High Desert Queen, Fostermother, and Mothership. Seasoned ATX headbangers the Sword and banjofied Butthole Surfer JD Pinkus share Saturday's top spot, with weathered desert rockers Fatso Jetson, hypnotic doomsters High Priestess, and New Mexican rising stars Blue Heron setting the mood. Metal ironists Eagles of Death Metal close down Sunday, with Radio Moscow spinoff El Perro, garage psychsters Snake Mountain Revival, and Austin-based metal saviors Spirit Adrift. Plus food, drink, lightshows, and best of all, zero overlap between sets. – Michael Toland

Hulder, Skeleton

ALL bands blowing out the low-ceiling stage at Eastside biker haven Lost Well should apply corpse paint. Made up like Kiss, Belgium-born Marz Osborne is only too happy to oblige. As one-woman black metal hellion Hulder, the now-Seattle-based bandleader passes through our hellish heat for this month's mini LP, The Eternal Fanfare, for 20 Buck Spin. Her death caw in service of blasphemous masses – a droning, clamorous haze of the genre's traditional wall of malevolence – follows last year's full-length debut, Godslastering: Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry. Austin-rooted blasphemers Skeleton support and San Antonio's blackened thrashers Black Jackal open. Marz massacres Venus. – Raoul Hernandez

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen

Sharon Van Etten said it is a way to "promote camaraderie." Angel Olsen dubbed it a "caravan summer camp." Regardless of what you call it, you'd be pressed to find a hotter ticket in town on a Monday night. Austin is the fourth stop on the Wild Hearts tour, which features Van Etten, Olsen, Julien Baker, and special guest Quinn Christopherson. Van Etten and Olsen are fresh off new releases, and the start of the tour coincides with a collection of B-Sides from Baker. Expect soaring vocals, masterful songwriting and a lot of capital-F Feelings – like summer camp with a much better soundtrack. – Abby Johnston

Caramelo Haze

Under a band name that sounds suspiciously like a cannabis strain, members of Dos Santos, Nemegata, and Grupo Fantasma/Brownout/Money Chicha have pollinated a remarkable hybrid of cumbia, psychedelia, synthy electro, and "neo-sol" that's dublike in its atmospheric thickness. NOESTÁSAQUÍ, released by tastemaking label Nacional Records, thrives on tone-setting percussion and wiggly riffs via synth and guitar. Choose any three consecutive tracks and feel the record's varied, playlist-ic nature – example: the sunny, layered California cruise of "Window Seat"; the vocally majestic "Un Rezo" sounding like the opening credits to a Seventies Spanish-language art film; and the energetic "Mi Acento" throws a cumbia in overdrive. Caramelo Haze makes their live debut along with DJ collective Peligrosa and Chicago Latin soul contemporist Lester Rey. – Kevin Curtin

Blackillac

Energetic hip-hop duo (Zeale & Phranchyze) continues the spacious brewery's summer concert series. Henry Invisible opens. – Derek Udensi

Tomar & the FCs

Soul-tinged band helmed by the fine voice of Tomar Williams headlines with support from Gypsy Mitchell. – Derek Udensi

Madds

The South Africa-born, California-raised DJ also known as Madison Louch makes her Austin debut.

– Derek Udensi

KVN

Delightful local indie-pop supergroup consisting of Primo the Alien, Dossey, and Lady Heartwing serves up entertainment for ILEA Austin's happy hour. – Derek Udensi