Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Die Spitz Residency

Hotel Vegas, Sundays in July

Die Spitz, who stated allegiance to Hole in the Chronicle's "10 Bands Under 25 That Make Me Feel Alive" last month, didn't want to see any in the crowd last Sunday. The singer, who goes by "the Boogeyman," threatened the pit with condiments – "Can you fill the hole, or do you want mustard thrown at you?" – having already entered the audience for in-your-face enlivening during the first song. The evening of grungy, sludgy rock mayhem kicked off a July residency at Hotel Vegas for the spry, X-handed quartet. Next week, July 10, promises an intergenerational run-in with Texas cow-punk standards Hickoids, as well as noise project Skratz.

Since Die Spitz's origins as a trio in 2020, the Boogeyman and Ava Schrobilgen now share vocals and big, Veruca Salt-y guitar riffs. Upping the constant engagement, aerial hype-person/bassist Kate Halter jumps from atop an amp to the occasional "I can't hear you" hand motion. An egalitarian flip-flopping operation, drummer Chloe Andrews visits the mic for one of their best tracks. Wearing Pacific Northwest alt allegiance on their sleeve, Die Spitz's recent performances include a savage, COVID-appropriate rendition of Mudhoney's "Touch Me I'm Sick." They also usually end rolling around in a pile of feedback. Beyond the monthlong stay, the fourpiece plans for a debut EP called The Revenge of Evangeline this month, as well as a New York August tour. – Rachel Rascoe

Red Axes

French electro DJ Ivan Smagghe described Tel Aviv duo Red Axes as beach goths when he played with them. It's a perfect tag for the dark, tropical vibe from former punk rockers Niv Arzi and Dori Sadovnik, who also swirl post-punk and Middle Eastern sonics on the dance floor. Through creative use of old-school trance, spaghetti Western sounds, and live cowbell, Red Axes are sometimes tagged "leftfield" for merging "organic" with the synthetic as they DJ and produce fresh and electrifying house/techno. Friday's Concourse Project show marks their Austin debut. – Christina Garcia

Fiddlehead, No Pressure

Truly putting the "post" in "post-hardcore," this grownass Boston supergroup (led by former Have Heart frontman and current history teacher Patrick Flynn) is the best argument since Fugazi that punk passion need not dim with time. Fiddlehead's chest-thumping emo anthems derive an unparalleled vitality by leaning into the band's age and experience. When Flynn leverages his distance from teenage follies and heartbreaks, he isolates the improbable, life-affirming persistence of youthful feeling. And should you care at all what I think, last year's Between the Richness was 2021's best album in any genre. Pull up early for fuzz-box dream-folk from local openers On Being an Angel. – Julian Towers

Albert Lee

Even if English Romani picker Albert Lee hadn't cut A Long Way From Lubbock with the Crickets in 1974, he still deserves a big bronze star on any Lone Star Walk of Fame. Raised in London, the future Mr. Telecaster began mastering guitar a decade and a half earlier through the same muse as incoming Beatles and Stones: our Panhandle shooting star, Buddy Holly. The gentlemanly, countrified Clapton thus employed his fingerstyle technique to Americana luminaries including the Everly Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Nanci Griffith. Now 78, the Grammy-winning string bender pulls into Saxon's intimate roadhouse for a history lesson. – Raoul Hernandez

Andre Hayward

Affectionately known as Big Butter, trombonist Andre Hayward wears many hats: bandleader, hired gun, teacher, philosopher – all those colors painting a picture called "jazz." Formerly of Wynton Marsalis' Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the SF Jazz Collective, the Houston native got his start on the road for Texas legend Roy Hargrove and currently fills the lead 'bone chair in the Duke Ellington Orchestra. A local fixture since 2011, Hayward blows around town at least once or twice a week, often with pals Elias Haslanger and Mike Sailors, dazzling with his smooth tone and effortless improvisation. – Michael Toland

Elsa Cross, Annabelle Chairlegs, Alicia Gail

The compulsory leather-jacket-in-an-alley cover image on Elsa Cross' Kicking Love was totally justified. The 2021 album eschewed her rockabilly-accented earlier work for a hard-charging sound with resolute vocals on songs of spite and strength. Thursday, her heavyweight quartet pairs with two solo charmers. Memphis-built songwriter Alicia Gail possesses a voice like Norah Jones and imbues loads of feeling into the innately bluesy indie-songwriter lyrical life journals that manifested endearingly on her Nightingail project's LP Strange Love. Recent sessions with producer Mike McCarthy (Spoon, Patty Griffin) further pique interest. Meanwhile, Annabelle Chairlegs' Lindsey Mackin proves potent outside the realms of heavy psych with The Sad Machine Series, Pt. 1 – a lovable, lo-fi collection specializing in surreal love songs with spellbinding lines and Sixties vibes. – Kevin Curtin

<a href="https://nightingailmusic.bandcamp.com/album/strange-love">Strange Love by Nightingail</a>

Alvin Crow's 50th at the Broken Spoke

The fiddler celebrates 50 years of playing at the cultured dance hall with performances by Ian Stewart and surprise guest musicians. – Derek Udensi

Banks

Orange County pop singer begins the tour supporting fourth studio album, Serpentina.

– Derek Udensi

The Masked Singer National Tour

Fox's reality singing costumed competition – a concept so bizarre that its success feels wholly deserved at this point – finally goes on tour after a lengthy COVID-19 disruption of plans. Natasha Bedingfield hosts the occasion that will feature one surprise local celebrity appearance. Let's hope the British singer-songwriter at least belts out a rendition of 2004 classic "Unwritten." – Derek Udensi