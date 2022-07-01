Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Bigg Robb

Antone’s Nightclub, Friday 1

With ample sauce in his game to justify the extra Gs and Bs in his name – hell, give him a third of each – Bigg Robb remains a showman's showman. The dapper, booty-lovin' ladies' man with a penchant for sequined suits and talk-box singing came up as a teenage radio personality in Cincinnati, then cut his teeth in Ohio funk institution Zapp, going solo after the immaculate family band ended in shocking fashion when percussionist Larry Troutman murdered his bandleader brother Roger Troutman – Robb's musical mentor – and then committed suicide. Since 2000, Bigg Robb has maintained a relentless discography of character-driven soul infused with modern gospel, funk, and blues at an album-per-year clip that would make even the most sunlight-deprived studio rats take notice. That material sets up his ultra-engaging live show – in the same league as Bobby Rush and Morris Day & the Time – that'll make you smile and sweat. Brotherly Bastrop guitar & bass wrecking crew Peterson Brothers burn it down first. – Kevin Curtin

Mike Sailors' Good Time Orchestra

ATX trumpeter Mike Sailors reads the bible of bop, but that doesn't mean he's not up for pushing envelopes. Joined by his Good Time Orchestra, a self-described small big band that includes local luminaries Elias Haslanger, John Mills, Ryan Hagler, Matt Maldonado, and Daniel Dufour, the Butler School of Music lecturer presents a program of commissioned music lauding Marfa and West Texas, as well as a few of his other pieces. Special guests include steel guitar ace Bob Hoffnar, Grupo Fantasma percussionist Sweet Lou Holmes, Progger axeman Matt Muehling, and master trombonist Andre Hayward, so this should definitely be something spectacular. – Michael Toland

The Golden Roses

Following up the Texas barroom country classicism of last year's Devil's in the Details album, Austin's the Golden Roses have issued a timeless heartbreak duet so ingeniously penned that it's surprising it isn't a golden-era cover. "New Pal" focuses in on two broken strangers at the bar who strike up a conversation about their troubles in love and quickly realize that their respective spouses, Suzie and Rick, are cheating on them with each other. The tune, featuring trade-off lyrics from frontman John Mutchler and fiddler Heather Rae Johnson, commences with the line: "Stay with me tonight until our hurtin's gone." The Golden Roses will have two-steppers twirling at midnight at the White Horse after performances by Oklahoma honky-tonk/rockabilly burner Jimmy Dale Richardson and Jeff Hughes' eternal Americana unit Chaparral. – Kevin Curtin

Wild Seeds, Ugly Beats

Wild Seeds, led by singer-songwriter-cum-music journalist Michael Hall, emerged at the forefront of the New Sincerity movement in 1984 with a roots-rock sound bolstered by Hall's angst-ridden, Lou Reed-inspired songwriting. Only Hall could have come up with a delightful skewering of stupid macho cock-rock with the perfect title, "I'm Sorry, I Can't Rock You All Night Long." This Friday night, we see them shudder back to life temporarily at the ABGB, accompanied in battle by the Ugly Beats, Austin's long-running kings of Sixties-style garage rock. – Tim Stegall

Lou Ann Barton

Golden moments embedded in Antone's monthlong 47th birthday bash include Lou Ann Barton's first performance since pandemic shutdown. Where does Jimmie Vaughan's first-call frontwoman – equally comfortable barking Roky Erickson's "Don't Slander Me" as any Lazy Lester swamp nugget – reside at the Home of the Blues? "I started working with the [Fabulous] Thunderbirds … when Antone's opened in 1975," she told the Chronicle back in 2017. "Angela Strehli, Margaret Moser, Susan Antone, and Diana Ray were the first four girls that reached out to say hello – and be my friend. Because I don't think I was very well-liked: 'Oh God, the Thunderbirds have hired a girl singer.'" – Raoul Hernandez

Weedeater, Telekinetic Yeti

Seminal marijuana metal trio Weedeater, who helped usher in the dirtiest, scariest variety of stoner music, is blazing through Austin. Pumping Southern-bluesy riffs through dimed-out fuzz pedals while snarling dirty black metal-esque vocals, this is not your dad's feel-good stoner rock. Sharing the stage: Telekinetic Yeti, a power duo with a growing buzz that fills out the stage with more full stacks than members, emitting an Elder-meets-High on Fire style of psychedelic sludge. Bringing up the rear is South Carolina's Witchpit, with a sound reminiscent of the Sword's early era mixed with Crowbar's bellowing vocals. – Robert Penson

Flux Pavilion

British DJ/EDM producer best known for his contributions to the early 2010s peak in dubstep's popularity. Kanye West and Jay-Z notably sampled "I Can't Stop" on their 2011 collaborative album, Watch the Throne. – Derek Udensi

Z-Ro

Houston rapper headlines; Kirko Bangz and Cha'keeta B open. – Derek Udensi

Miss Lavelle White's Birthday Bash

The ageless wonder rings in year 93 with Trudy Lynn, Kathy Murray, and Matthew Robinson. – Derek Udensi

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic

Willie Nelson delves into his contacts to bring out acts such as Charley Crockett, Midland, and Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell for a festive Independence Day celebration at the home of Austin FC.

– Derek Udensi