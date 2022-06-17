Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Stay Black & Live

George Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center, Sunday 19

The free third edition of the Juneteenth celebration Stay Black & Live culminates with a stacked event combining great local Black musical talent and Black-owned food trucks. Stay Black & Live started as a livestream founded in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly perturbing violence toward Black and brown people. Married hip-hop duo and three-time winners of the Austin Music Award for Band of the Year Riders Against the Storm will fittingly host the liberating occasion featuring artists spanning multiple genres. W.C. Clark, aka the "Godfather of Austin Blues," adds another marquee date to his impressively consistent calendar. Singer-songwriter Ivy Roots delivers smooth R&B while Charmin Greene exudes soul with her saxophone. Quentin & the Past Lives, spearheaded by frontman Quentin Arispe, bring electric rock to the figurative cookout. Rappers on the bill include Cha'keeta B, Mama Duke, and the Teeta. Mama Duke, who currently marks Austin hip-hop's only representative on the 2022 ACL Festival lineup, flips a self-proclaimed "triple whammy" intersection of marginalization into swagger dripping with defiant pride. Though Cha'keeta B's musical output has lessened in the last couple of years, she reminds listeners of her ferocious flow and stage presence with each appearance. Proceedings will begin at noon and continue until dusk. – Derek Udensi

Taméca Jones

Taméca Jones always leaves it all onstage, but that'll be especially true on Friday. The melodically dynamic and emotionally expressive soul vocalist – who departed to L.A. last fall citing disenchantment with Austin and the career struggles of being a Black woman in the city's musical ecosystem – bills Friday's homecoming as her "last public show." Jones, who blew up with a Thursday residency at the tiny Continental Club Gallery before going on to perform on Blues on the Green, ACL Fest, and PBS' Austin City Limits, plus winning Best Vocalist at the Austin Music Awards, finales full-circle at the venue she debuted at. Mama Duke and Ivy Roots lead in. – Kevin Curtin

Howdy Gals' Pride Celebration

Howdy Gals rounds up a showcase of queer Austin musicians and vendors to celebrate Pride on the Red River strip. Nonstop onstage life-giving force Sabrina Ellis continues solo ventures alongside firecracker rock creations from Sweet Spirit to A Giant Dog, while newly expanded alt-pop trio Flora & Fawna conjure sleek, faraway grooves. Gothess Jasmine ups the production value as a drag artist adept in fairy-tale beauty transformations. As half of the Brothers Groove, ASH-MAR unfurls easygoing hip-hop storytelling. Flyer Club represents the sonic alter ego of players from dance-pop machine TC Superstar. Further, shop pop-ups from Desired Objects, Not Bad Hot Stuff, Goddess Gatherings, and the Little Gay Shop. – Rachel Rascoe

Mad Professor, Edica+, Dr. Dubbist

Straight outta Guyana into the heart of London as a teen, Neil Joseph Stephen Fraser pioneered the second wave of British dub. As Mad Professor, 67, the sonic titan will loom larger than life on Flamingo Cantina's thunderdome stage, which often hosted the header's audio antecedent, Lee "Scratch" Perry. Collabing with him and the Jamaican dub mystic's peers (U-Roy, Yabby You), producing reggae/dancehall/trip-hop (Kofi, Pato Banton, Massive Attack), remixing soul pioneers (Sade), synth seminals (Depeche Mode, KLF, the Orb), and alt-nation sovereigns (Beastie Boys, Rancid), MP marked 40 years of solo joints on March's Sistren Songs & Dubs alongside Uruguayan femcee Alicia Dal Monte. – Raoul Hernandez

Communion

Still freshly christened, yet already highly celebrated, Red River Cultural District newcomer venue Chess Club brings yet another heavy banger this Sabbath. Offering their blackened, atmospheric, sludgy soundscapes, local doomsayers Communion (including members of Deep Cross) headline. Only their second show of the year, it would be ill-advised to miss this dark, dismal, and somewhat experimental sonic experience. Ritualistically oscillating between ethereal and crushing, Houston doom outfit Midnight Burial provides main support, while locals Left to Rot speed things up slightly with their pulverizing brand of death metal. And all this on the Lord's Day, no less. – Robert Penson

Aldous Harding

It would be disingenuous to make too strong a pronouncement about what to expect of an Aldous Harding show ... except to say you should probably expect several Aldous Hardings. Or, perhaps, no Aldous Hardings at all. In an indie era where the most acclaimed music tends to foreground performer identity, this New Zealand singer/songwriter/trickster leverages her vocal range to abdicate her personhood. March LP Warm Chris finds Harding hopping through her rangiest array of cryptic characters yet – from the creepily cooing to the haughtily superior, their narrative obscurity always counterbalanced by the quirky, rustic minimalism of her chamber-folk instrumentation. – Julian Towers

Chiquis Rivera

Eldest daughter of the late Latin singer Jenni Rivera who specializes in Banda music. The Los Angeles native's third studio album, Playlist, won the 2020 Latin Grammy for Best Banda Album. – Derek Udensi

Nori

Delectable jazz led by vocalist Akina Adderley. – Derek Udensi

Rhyme Schemes open mic

Ben Buck throws his first open mic event via Speaker Bump Presents. – Derek Udensi

Rick Ross

Ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-maybach music! The Miami boss possesses an immaculate tag for his record label that leaves no mistake as to who's about to speak, a deep voice still among the best in rap, and longevity surpassing 20 years. Paul Wall features as an opener. – Derek Udensi