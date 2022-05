A. Sinclair Recruits Friends for South Padre Trip

A. Sinclair's fifth LP leads with "Lean Into It," a mellow guitar strum and eerie, creaking wash subtly haunting the background, as if the songwriter's mind is always threatening underneath as he sits alone in the bedroom. And then comes the eruption, pure catharsis, and terror in the screaming disillusion. "God damn, that is fucking bleak, man," he marvels before the tape clicks off.

If last year's Sunshine Ghost, which found Aaron Sinclair managing all the instruments himself, rolled mellow and contemplative, South Padre (released via Mr. Pink) boils restlessly eclectic and notably collaborative. With producer Justin Douglas, Sinclair recruited co- conspirators recording remotely across the country, including Sean Murphy's tortured opener. Michael Booher's vocals sink into the dreamy beach twang of "Laid Back," and Dave Vicini from Kentucky's Beat Awfuls winds through late-night lo-fi thoughts on "They Were Listening," while Strange Pains downstrokes the intense closer, "Information Inn."

The myriad voices only emphasize the sense of a psyche fragmented and competing for attention in this age of late-stage pandemic and isolation. "We Got Time" slices Neil Young, and the easy country melody of "How Things Got Done" hearkens Sinclair's former Frank Smith days. Moments of somber beauty like "Taking Cues (Something Clicks)" and levity with rollicking, weed-dealing escape plan "City Life" keep the album from burdening under the heavy weight of Sinclair's emotional lyrical punch. Sinclair holds it all together impressively, following where those voices need to take him.– Doug Freeman

Catch Quin NFN on “Roku”

Quin NFN employs a different approach on latest single "Roku" by dissenting from his usual high-energy deliveries. On the April release, the new EMPIRE signee at times calmly rhymes in a way similar to that of the "Supa Dupa Flow" most commonly associated with nascent Big Sean. The Supa Dupa style typically involves punctuating metaphors with one word related to that metaphor (i.e., "Gold Noggin – Goku" or "We on his ass – Fruit of Loom"). The frustratingly short "Roku" marks the East Austin emcee's second single under EMPIRE as he builds toward his first project since 2020's Quincho.– Derek Udensi

Denis O’Donnell Rides Old Wagon Road

In setting up the Sagebrush and White Horse (not to mention the erstwhile Hard Luck Lounge and his time at Hole in the Wall), Denis O'Donnell has always given songwriters a home in Austin. Increasingly, he's taking his own turn in the song swap, showcased with new EP Old Wagon Road. Stripped down and patient, the five songs unfold with surprising tenderness, his vocals gentle with just enough wear to live in. The longing on "Brand New" and "Small World" envelops, and slow regret of "Last Words" lingers, but it's the loving touch of "Keep the Wings" and "Song for Lu" that catches O'Donnell's openheartedness.– Doug Freeman

Alexalone Follows Boris’ “Rainbow”

Alex Peterson first saw Boris perform a 2014 drone set at End of an Ear. Influence of the Japanese band's unencumbered voyages through space and texture arises in the local's output as Alexalone. Via Polyvinyl, Peterson recalls: "I had never seen that type of music played live before ... CDs were falling off of the shelves from the volume and vibrations, and in the middle of the set they switched it up and played 'Rainbow.'" Alexalone now interprets the 2007 Boris track (with guitarist Michio Kurihara). Deference to heroes inspires switch-ups, as instrumentalist Mari Maurice leads vocals and Drewsky Hulett takes a serrated guitar solo.– Rachel Rascoe

Jonathan Terrell Gets “Better for You”

Since 2020's Westward, Jonathan Terrell has been on a tear. Anthemic singles "Highway" and "Vagabond" honed the local country rocker's swaggering style, while touring with Midland has taken his gravel-voiced, hip-shimmying show international. Now the songwriter has signed with the new powerhouse label collaboration between Range Music and Virgin, and dished the delicious new single "Better for You." With the Beau Bedford-produced song, Terrell takes an almost Jimmy Webb turn, classic heartbreak behind his aching voice. The video, produced by and featuring Shakey Graves along with Stephanie Hunt, echoes in B&W regret.– Doug Freeman

Hong Kong Wigs Want “Nobody but You”

Hong Kong Wigs' new single embraces shades of Seventies NYC glam and early Eighties punk (the vocal interplay of Jon Fichter and Anastasia Wright evokes John Doe and Exene Cervenka of X) and yet it sounds eternally vital. It's an incontrovertible fact that three is a magic number in rock & roll and HKW summit that power-trio supremacy with catchy tortured-love lyrics and Adam Galvan's tom-tom-tickling drum break. A stylish video, directed by Dave Creaney, includes the gang cheesing in a bar bathroom – shots that necessitated installing a mirror in the Hole in the Wall's pisser, which the community thanks them for.– Kevin Curtin