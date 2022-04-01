Music

Review: Fennec

a couple of good days

By Kahron Spearman, Fri., April 1, 2022

Review: Fennec

Mass Appeal – the New York City-based media company known as a creative and investment vehicle for the rapper Nas – used to have a popular YouTube series called Rhythm Roulette. It was a show where notable producers would hit a local record store, put on a blindfold to pick out three random records, and then attempt to make music out of samples found. Some of the shows produced were "better" than others, but everything was incredibly interesting. This is also the story of Fennec's a couple of good days, a sometimes strange, unwieldy, yet fulfilling and poetic record that remains intriguing. The Austin producer assembles sounds of a weekend gone too fast, soon to be usurped by Slack notifications and unnecessary emails. Much of the project recalls what the title implies: a dope weekend, maybe around a pool during a staycation. He also gets a little loose with samples throughout, like the vocals in "aperol spritz," one of many house/lounge/poolside-inspired tracks. The album's more unusual offering, "russian dressing," appears to have been made out of something from the exotica section, where only genuinely insane people run a proper dig for records. Summery, trap-lite "honda with my bb" conveys dusk drives of a broke player with his lady, with drive-through Sonic slushes in a convertible where the top's broken and only goes down 75% of the way – but everything is good. Y'know?

****

