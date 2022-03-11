Music

SXSW Music Spotlight: The Dream Syndicate

Longtime alternative rockers tie up the loose ends

By Michael Toland, Fri., March 11, 2022


Photo by Chris Sikich

The Dream Syndicate planted bountiful seeds for alternative rock with its classic 1982 debut The Days of Wine and Roses, part of a seven-album catalog as strong as any in rock. Yet the group, which split in 1989 and reunited in 2012, has never played SXSW – even though Austin was the first city outside of California the band ever visited.

“We drove straight out from L.A. without stopping, played one show put on by Jody Denberg, then got back in the van and went home,” Steve Wynn explains by phone from New York.

“After all these years, we’ve settled into this thing that we really like, and the kind of music we all dig.” – Steve Wynn

The singer-songwriter and his bandmates – guitarist Jason Victor, bassist Mark Walton, keyboardist Chris Cacavas, and drummer/SXSW virgin Dennis Duck – return to Austin for two shows: one for British label Fire Records, who just reissued the outfit’s out-of-print 1986 LP Out of the Grey in the box set What Can I Say? No Regrets, and the other to celebrate the 40th anniversary of that iconic debut, which Fire re-releases later in 2022.

“This year we’ll really be embracing The Days of Wine and Roses,” Wynn says. “It’s not like we haven’t been playing those songs anyway – the last show we did in Brooklyn in December we opened with ‘Until Lately.’ But I don’t think we’ve ever done the album all the way through – that’ll be fun.”

The band’s new deal with Fire also includes Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions, a new LP out in June. “We’re really proud of the three records we’ve done after reuniting,” notes Wynn. “This record almost feels like a summation – the sweet spot right down the middle of those three. It fits right in and ties up all the loose ends. After all these years, we’ve settled into this thing that we really like, and the kind of music we all dig.”

The Dream Syndicate

Thursday, March 17, 10pm, Hotel Vegas Patio

Friday, March 18, 10:20pm, St. David's Historic Sanctuary (The Days of Wine and Roses 40th Anniversary)

Cult Classic

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
We Have an Issue: A Mad Dash Through March
We Have an Issue: A Mad Dash Through March
SXSW Preview Issue

Kimberley Jones, March 11, 2022

Faster Than Sound: Wait, How Does SXSW Music Work Again?
Faster Than Sound: Wait, How Does SXSW Music Work Again?
Breaking down the basics, and some favorites, after three years away

Rachel Rascoe, March 11, 2022

More by Michael Toland
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Sean Wheeler, a KVRX house party, the Southside Psychout, and two Hole in the Wall extravaganzas

March 11, 2022

Review: Blushing
Review: Blushing
Possessions (Kanine)

March 11, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2022, SXSW Music 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Sean Wheeler & the Reluctant Messengers (midnight), Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, & Marcia Ball (10:00) at Continental Club
Hemlock (album release), Christelle Bofale at Soundspace at Captain Quack's
Austin Lounge Lizards
at The 04 Center
Meagan Tubb & Shady People at 12 Fox Beer Company
Cold Jackets
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  