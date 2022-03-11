Music

SXSW Music Spotlight: Jerry Paper

Indie lounge persona contemplates self-expression through personal change

By Mars Salazar, Fri., March 11, 2022


Photo by Sandy Honig

Austin Chronicle: Do you feel that your work is art more so than it is traditional music?

Jerry Paper: I think music in itself is a very expressive art form. When I intellectualize it, I tend to stunt my creative process and that creates obstacles. I try to not think about it too much and leave my music as a place to play and not worry about fitting into a genre. When I was younger, I had a tendency to have an idea and set out to actualize it, but over my life I’ve realized that, by doing that, I am setting up obstacles for myself. If I trust myself, I don’t really need to put up bumpers to guide me.

AC: What cultural aspects do you pull inspiration from?

JP: Any aspect of my life informs whatever my music is. The expression is innately a filtering of the world through me. As a person who doesn’t want to be stuck in one mode – my whole life I’ve been growing and changing – I think my music will inherently grow and change as I view the world differently and have different opportunities in my life.

AC: How do you think that translates to more nuanced communities that you are trying to reach?

JP: Cities are groups of people. One thing that I’ve been thinking about lately as I’ve been playing more shows is that live performances are one of the few ways to musically connect to other people. A lot of the time I’m writing by myself, and releasing music also feels very lonely because I feel that I’m not a part of the music when it goes out. When going to different cities, everywhere is different, and every audience brings different things out of the band.

Jerry Paper

Thursday, March 17, 11:30pm, Hotel Vegas Patio

File Under: Character Driven

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
We Have an Issue: A Mad Dash Through March
We Have an Issue: A Mad Dash Through March
SXSW Preview Issue

Kimberley Jones, March 11, 2022

Faster Than Sound: Wait, How Does SXSW Music Work Again?
Faster Than Sound: Wait, How Does SXSW Music Work Again?
Breaking down the basics, and some favorites, after three years away

Rachel Rascoe, March 11, 2022

More by Mars Salazar
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Sean Wheeler, a KVRX house party, the Southside Psychout, and two Hole in the Wall extravaganzas

March 11, 2022

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Theo Lawrence, the Dead Coats, Doug Kershaw, Immolation, Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, and Conan Gray

Feb. 25, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2022, Jerry Paper

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Sean Wheeler & the Reluctant Messengers (midnight), Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, & Marcia Ball (10:00) at Continental Club
Hemlock (album release), Christelle Bofale at Soundspace at Captain Quack's
Austin Lounge Lizards
at The 04 Center
Meagan Tubb & Shady People at 12 Fox Beer Company
Cold Jackets
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  