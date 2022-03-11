Music

SXSW Music Spotlight: Chief Cleopatra

The expressive soul-rock singer from Corsicana grows new roots in Austin

By Morgan-Taylor Thomas, Fri., March 11, 2022


Photo by Lars Wolfshield

“I am venturing into new things and evolving. I don’t want to be put in a box.” – Jalesa Jessie

There’s an expectation that all us deep East Texas natives wandering around the city automatically gravitate to the sound of a love-drunk cowboy bellowing out his sorrows. But not Chief Cleopatra. Instead? The expressive soul-rock singer – aka Jalesa Jessie – uses her Corsicana childhood to find the impassioned and understandable edge woven in her lyrics.

“Growing up in the church, there’s some type of spiritual thing happening. You’re singing and you’re rejoicing and, even though I stopped going to church when I was like 14, that feeling is still with me and has trained me to be who I am,” she explains.

The sensation overflowed into her first Austin visit on her 20th birthday, ultimately compelling the songwriter to grow new roots.

Now on notable indie label Park the Van Records, Chief Cleopatra dropped her sophomore EP, Luna, on March 4. With singles such as sensational heartbreak anthem “Dreamlights” and chance encounter rebirth ballad “Fortuity” flooding listeners’ ears, the recent KUTX Artist of the Month breaks through the barriers set by her rough draft debut, Lesa X Lenny Vol. 1, and blossoms with masterfully dense R&B imbued with honest self-reflections.

“I am venturing into new things and evolving. I don’t want to be put in a box. I want people to know that my imagination is limitless, and to get excited because the EP represents me moving in a different direction.”

After a canceled SXSW 2020 and an online 2021 reinvention, the sentiment carries into her third-time’s-the-charm attitude.

“I’ve always gone to SXSW and just loved the electricity in the air – people being around, vibing. So it was really weird not to play in front of an audience,” she says.

“I just want to give 110% on my performance and connect with people through my music.”

Chief Cleopatra

Wednesday, March 16, 9pm, Seven Grand

File Under: Rising Local


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
We Have an Issue: A Mad Dash Through March
We Have an Issue: A Mad Dash Through March
SXSW Preview Issue

Kimberley Jones, March 11, 2022

Faster Than Sound: Wait, How Does SXSW Music Work Again?
Faster Than Sound: Wait, How Does SXSW Music Work Again?
Breaking down the basics, and some favorites, after three years away

Rachel Rascoe, March 11, 2022

More by Morgan-Taylor Thomas
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Theo Lawrence, the Dead Coats, Doug Kershaw, Immolation, Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, and Conan Gray

Feb. 25, 2022

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Anthea, Terry Allen, the Greeting Committee, Hellfury, Dorian Electra, and Olson St. Clair

Feb. 18, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2022, SXSW Music 2022, Chief Cleopatra, Jalesa Jessie

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Sean Wheeler & the Reluctant Messengers (midnight), Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, & Marcia Ball (10:00) at Continental Club
Hemlock (album release), Christelle Bofale at Soundspace at Captain Quack's
Austin Lounge Lizards
at The 04 Center
Meagan Tubb & Shady People at 12 Fox Beer Company
Cold Jackets
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  