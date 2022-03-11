Music

SXSW Music Spotlight: LAUNDRY DAY

NYC's boy-band/rock-band "you can't ignore in the streets"

By Mars Salazar, Fri., March 11, 2022


Austin Chronicle: Are y’all hats and boots boys?

Henry Pearl: We are when we’re in Austin.

Jude Ciulla: We do get a little chameleon, we like playing dress up, so I could see us just going full cowboy for a day.

HP: I think that wherever we go, the five of us in the band end up becoming this blob that you can’t ignore in the streets. Whether we’re in Austin or in New York City, we’re just kind of a huge distraction on the street. That’s the shenanigans we’re always getting into.

AC: How do you think your music will translate to the Austin audience?

JC: Austin kind of fucks with us, I can’t even lie. I think we’ve got that good energy for Texas. We give them a little rock ‘n’ roll. We give them a little New York, which comes in hot!

HP: I’m thinking “Little Bird” especially from our new album has a good, bouncy feel to it, but also that classic, twangy Austin thing. I know people coming to the show are also looking for pop and I think we bring the pop, too.

AC: What would you say if someone called y’all a “boy band”?

JC: I think we give you a little bit of that, but we give you a rock band, too. There’s a nice versatility where you can pin down all the members, and you can have your favorite, but we’re going to give you the guitar solos and all that crazy shit.

AC: What are you boys going to do to “Keep Austin Weird?” Not freaky, but weird.

JC: I think we’ll bring some more weird, and we’ll keep it weird! I think LD is weird enough that we’ll help “Keep Austin Weird.” I don’t think we’ll have to do anything different.

LAUNDRY DAY

Thursday, March 17, 12:40am, Stubb's Inside

