The 2021-22 Austin Music Industry Awards Winners
Fri., March 4, 2022
Best Record Store
Waterloo Records
Antone’s Record Shop
Big Henry’s Vinyl & Gifts
BLK Vinyl
Breakaway Records
End of an Ear
Love Wheel Records
Best Live Music Venue
Continental Club
ACL Live
Far Out Lounge
Hotel Vegas
Mohawk
Best Music Festival
Levitation
ACL Fest
Old Settler’s
South by Southwest
Utopia Fest
Best Music Photographer
Jackie Lee Young
David Brendan Hall
Roger Ho
Gary Miller
Todd V. Wolfson
Best Live Music Booker
Trish Connelly (Cheer Ups, Hotel Vegas)
Zach Ernst (Antone’s, Paramount Theatre)
Deidre Gott (KUTX, Hot Dolly!)
Jack McFadden (ACL Live)
Graham Williams (Resound Presents)
Best New Club
Sagebrush
Coconut Club
The Concourse Project
Haute Spot
Soundspace at Captain Quack’s
Best Record Label
Nine Mile
Astral Spirits
(iN)Sect Records
Keeled Scales
Spaceflight Records
Best Recording Studio
Arlyn Studios
The Bubble
Estuary Recording
Public Hi-Fi
Same Sky Productions
Best Producer
Adrian Quesada (Electric Deluxe Recorders)
Beto Martinez (Lechehouse Music)
Matt Parmenter (Ice Cream Factory Studio)
Danny Reisch (Good Danny’s)
Chris “Frenchie” Smith (The Bubble)
Best Radio Personality
Laurie Gallardo (KUTX)
Suzanna Choffel (Sun Radio)
Jody Denberg (KUTX)
Loris Lowe (ACL Radio)
Taylor Wallace (KUTX)
Best Radio Station
KUTX
KAZI
KOOP
KVRX
Sun Radio
Best Radio Show
Left of the Dial with Rick McNulty (KUTX)
The Breaks with Confucius Jones and Aaron “Fresh” Knight (KUTX)
Blue Monday with Mike Buck (Sun Radio)
A Hill Country Saturday with Kevin Connor (Sun Radio)
Soundfounder with Andrew Brown (KUTX)
Best Poster Artist
Billie Buck
Ishaq Fahim
Federico “Fez” Moreno
Billy Perkins
Mishka Westell
Best Music Residency
Africa Night at Sahara Lounge
Bluegrass Night at Radio Coffee & Beer
Deezie Brown at C-Boy’s
Jon Dee Graham at the Continental Club
Me Mer Mo Monday at the Volstead
Best Live Sound Engineer
Jamie Wellwarth
Myles Crosby
Evan Kaspar
Chris Payeur
Richard Vannoy
Best Instrument Repair
South Austin Music
Austin Vintage Guitars
Oatley’s Guitar Garage
Straight Frets
Strait Music
Best Equipment Rental
Rock n Roll Rentals
Boss Radio Music Services
LoudMouth Rentals
Nomad Sound
Soundcheck Austin
Best Music Nonprofit
Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM)
Black Austin Musicians’ Collective
Black Fret
Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers (HOME)
SIMS Foundation
Most Creative Event
Mobley's Music/Movie Double Feature Drive-In
1222.Productions’ Secret Tunnel Shows
Rolling Ryot’s Dumpster Fire by Thor Harris and Lyman Hardy
The Trail Foundation’s Music on the Trail Series
p1nkstar’s Girls Like Us: A Live Music Video Experience
Music Industry Hall of Fame
John Aielli
Reenie Collins
Lisa Fletcher
Michael Mordecai
James White
