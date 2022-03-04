Music

The 2021-22 Austin Music Industry Awards Winners

Fri., March 4, 2022


Photo by Jana Birchum


Waterloo Records owner John Kunz (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Best Record Store

Waterloo Records

Antone’s Record Shop

Big Henry’s Vinyl & Gifts

BLK Vinyl

Breakaway Records

End of an Ear

Love Wheel Records



Continental Club owner Steve Wertheimer (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Best Live Music Venue

Continental Club

ACL Live

Far Out Lounge

Hotel Vegas

Mohawk



Levitation 2021 (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Best Music Festival

Levitation

ACL Fest

Old Settler’s

South by Southwest

Utopia Fest


Best Music Photographer

Jackie Lee Young

David Brendan Hall

Roger Ho

Gary Miller

Todd V. Wolfson



Trish Connelly at Cheer Ups (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Best Live Music Booker

Trish Connelly (Cheer Ups, Hotel Vegas)

Zach Ernst (Antone’s, Paramount Theatre)

Deidre Gott (KUTX, Hot Dolly!)

Jack McFadden (ACL Live)

Graham Williams (Resound Presents)



Sagebrush (Photo by John Anderson)

Best New Club

Sagebrush

Coconut Club

The Concourse Project

Haute Spot

Soundspace at Captain Quack’s


Best Record Label

Nine Mile

Astral Spirits

(iN)Sect Records

Keeled Scales

Spaceflight Records


Best Recording Studio

Arlyn Studios

The Bubble

Estuary Recording

Public Hi-Fi

Same Sky Productions



Adrian Quesada (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Best Producer

Adrian Quesada (Electric Deluxe Recorders)

Beto Martinez (Lechehouse Music)

Matt Parmenter (Ice Cream Factory Studio)

Danny Reisch (Good Danny’s)

Chris “Frenchie” Smith (The Bubble)


Best Radio Personality

Laurie Gallardo (KUTX)

Suzanna Choffel (Sun Radio)

Jody Denberg (KUTX)

Loris Lowe (ACL Radio)

Taylor Wallace (KUTX)


Best Radio Station

KUTX

KAZI

KOOP

KVRX

Sun Radio



Rick McNulty of KUTX (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Best Radio Show

Left of the Dial with Rick McNulty (KUTX)

The Breaks with Confucius Jones and Aaron “Fresh” Knight (KUTX)

Blue Monday with Mike Buck (Sun Radio)

A Hill Country Saturday with Kevin Connor (Sun Radio)

Soundfounder with Andrew Brown (KUTX)



Billie Buck (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Best Poster Artist

Billie Buck

Ishaq Fahim

Federico “Fez” Moreno

Billy Perkins

Mishka Westell



Africa Night at Sahara Lounge (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Best Music Residency

Africa Night at Sahara Lounge

Bluegrass Night at Radio Coffee & Beer

Deezie Brown at C-Boy’s

Jon Dee Graham at the Continental Club

Me Mer Mo Monday at the Volstead


Best Live Sound Engineer

Jamie Wellwarth

Myles Crosby

Evan Kaspar

Chris Payeur

Richard Vannoy



The crew from South Austin Music (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Best Instrument Repair

South Austin Music

Austin Vintage Guitars

Oatley’s Guitar Garage

Straight Frets

Strait Music



Rock 'n' Roll Rentals owner Jim Norman (Photo by John Anderson)

Best Equipment Rental

Rock n Roll Rentals

Boss Radio Music Services

LoudMouth Rentals

Nomad Sound

Soundcheck Austin



Paul E. Scott, CEO of HAAM (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Best Music Nonprofit

Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM)

Black Austin Musicians’ Collective

Black Fret

Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers (HOME)

SIMS Foundation

Most Creative Event

Mobley's Music/Movie Double Feature Drive-In

1222.Productions’ Secret Tunnel Shows

Rolling Ryot’s Dumpster Fire by Thor Harris and Lyman Hardy

The Trail Foundation’s Music on the Trail Series

p1nkstar’s Girls Like Us: A Live Music Video Experience

Music Industry Hall of Fame

John Aielli

Reenie Collins

Lisa Fletcher

Michael Mordecai

James White



Art by Billie Buck

Get your tickets now for the 40th annual Austin Music Awards, March 8th at Emo's Austin.

