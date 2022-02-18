Music

Album Review: Lost Cat Magnet, Charles Russell, and Tiago da Silva

My Exotic Self

By Kahron Spearman, Fri., Feb. 18, 2022

Album Review: Lost Cat Magnet, Charles Russell, and Tiago da Silva

During a career spanning nearly 40 years, the wildly prolific Austin staple Lost Cat Magnet (Ricardo Acevedo) has ventured deep into the dark arts of electronics, delving into ambient output of various musical contexts, chill-out grooves, and techno-prog. However, his latest work asks the listener to consider multiple minds while digesting the fantastic My Exotic Self, Acevedo's avant-garde jazz trio project with multi-instrumentalists/jacks-of-all-trades Charles Russell and Tiago da Silva. Recorded in separate spaces – through the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021 – the triumvirate documented My Exotic Self as a largely spontaneous and raw event, with only one or two takes for each track. On the surface, the album is a gorgeous, clashing potpourri of competing languages: electro-glitch, ambient, bop, downtempo, various dance-inspired genres, and eerie "neo-classical, Southern gothic jazz." Everything folds onto itself in the roughly 42-minute project, like the scene in 2010's Inception where Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) shows Ariadne (Elliot Page) how the dreamworlds work. The bionic "Salamander Trance" mechanical skitters and slides in strange loops, with Russell's piano appearing for texture. Both the nine-minute "No One to Tell Me No" and "The Door in My Backyard" exude a seductive quality, though the latter's winding synth hypnotizes, finding synergy with Barreto da Silva's bass. Smack in the middle, however, Acevedo introduces a sultry hip-hop-inspired beat, almost imitating a woman's sauntering toward a lover. Lost Cat Magnet is much less of a collage than multiple simultaneous conversations on the same wavelength.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

MUSIC EVENTS
Anthea
at 501 Pedernales
South Austin Moonlighters, Folk Family Revival, Fairbanks & the Lonesome Light at The 04 Center
Latin Dukes
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Snarky Puppy
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Trio Realeza de la Sierra at Agave Club
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  