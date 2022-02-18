Album Review: Lost Cat Magnet, Charles Russell, and Tiago da Silva
My Exotic Self
By Kahron Spearman, Fri., Feb. 18, 2022
During a career spanning nearly 40 years, the wildly prolific Austin staple Lost Cat Magnet (Ricardo Acevedo) has ventured deep into the dark arts of electronics, delving into ambient output of various musical contexts, chill-out grooves, and techno-prog. However, his latest work asks the listener to consider multiple minds while digesting the fantastic My Exotic Self, Acevedo's avant-garde jazz trio project with multi-instrumentalists/jacks-of-all-trades Charles Russell and Tiago da Silva. Recorded in separate spaces – through the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021 – the triumvirate documented My Exotic Self as a largely spontaneous and raw event, with only one or two takes for each track. On the surface, the album is a gorgeous, clashing potpourri of competing languages: electro-glitch, ambient, bop, downtempo, various dance-inspired genres, and eerie "neo-classical, Southern gothic jazz." Everything folds onto itself in the roughly 42-minute project, like the scene in 2010's Inception where Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) shows Ariadne (Elliot Page) how the dreamworlds work. The bionic "Salamander Trance" mechanical skitters and slides in strange loops, with Russell's piano appearing for texture. Both the nine-minute "No One to Tell Me No" and "The Door in My Backyard" exude a seductive quality, though the latter's winding synth hypnotizes, finding synergy with Barreto da Silva's bass. Smack in the middle, however, Acevedo introduces a sultry hip-hop-inspired beat, almost imitating a woman's sauntering toward a lover. Lost Cat Magnet is much less of a collage than multiple simultaneous conversations on the same wavelength.