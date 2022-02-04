Music

Spoon Album Review

Lucifer on the Sofa (Matador)

By Chad Swiatecki, Fri., Feb. 4, 2022

Spoon Album Review

In considering the 10th studio album by Spoon, we take a moment to appreciate what kind of an underappreciated milestone that represents.

Among bands that can be considered part of the first- or second-generation American indie rock cohort, there are plenty of heroes (Pavement, Modest Mouse, the White Stripes, Death Cab for Cutie) who either couldn't keep it together long enough or have seen their output slowed to a crawl.

Lucifer on the Sofa finds Spoon joining the double-digit club (waddup Sonic Youth, Sleater-Kinney, Guided by Voices, Flaming Lips) in full control of the distinct talents and trademarks that have become familiar on the nine previous LPs – this one distinctly more driving and aggressive than predecessor Hot Thoughts, where synths and atmosphere were the ruling order.

The album's bookended by its two longest songs and two of the more ruminative tracks, leading off with a faithful cover of Smog's "Held" and closing with the title track that begins by showcasing moody, scene-setting saxophones for a late-night travelogue through Lavaca Street, West Avenue, thoughts about Dale Watson, and an unnamed someone who has left the narrator to deal with remnants that include records, cassette tapes, letters, pictures, and what lead man Britt Daniel paints to be a small fortune in cigarettes.

These character sketches and flashback moments have long been some of Spoon's most trusted songwriting tools, and here they create a vivid, if frequently bewildering, tableau that – thankfully – gains color and emotion from the compositions that seem almost second nature at this point for Daniel and co-founder Jim Eno.

We don't get much clarifying detail into why the nosy neighbors in lead single "The Hardest Cut" are banging on the narrator's door, though the chugga-chug of Daniel's guitar and Eno's percussion grabs most of the attention, hitting harder than this band has in quite some time. The pair's locked-in accord creates an urgency and mild paranoia that add more depth and detail to the causeless "world wars in my mind" that are aggrieving and aggravating the main character.

The album's interior songs – tracks two through nine – mostly depart from the somber nature of the opening and closing tracks with higher tempos, volume, and obvious hooks.

Second single "Wild" starts off with a tough but not overbearing stomp, riding a spiral of climbing guitar, piano patterns, and well-placed retreats that allow Daniel to tell us about the "trippers and askers" and other inhabitants of a world that can often feel like too much to take.

There is one important deviation from the album's mostly upbeat middle, by way of the haunting back-third ballad "Astral Jacket," that belongs in the pantheon of Spoon anthems even if it's far from anthemic. It begins with a mellow but sturdy piano line and Daniel's signature "Doo-dit-doo-doodoodoo" scat-sung line – the only time the technique is deployed on the whole record – before a multitracked vocal paints a two-line portrait: "God walks into the room softly/ You feel it when you hear that sound."

It's another of the ever-growing pile of Spoon songs where the listener is trusted to connect the dots and fill in the blanks regarding what exactly is or has transpired between the singer and the softly mentioned Sheila. Swallowed up in atmospherics led by Alex Fischel's keyboard, the song manages to sneak up and sneak away just as quickly, living out its mission statement lines, "In the blink of an eye, you can feel it/ You lose all track of time."

By this time we're left to getting mostly small surprises if no revelations from Spoon, and "Lucifer on the Sofa" has enough endearing moments to sit comfortably in the meaty middle of the band's catalog.

Creeping up on its third decade, the Daniel-Eno tandem is at the same point in its studio album life span as R.E.M. was when they gave us New Adventures in Hi-Fi and U2 was stadium marching in place with How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. By those benchmarks, Spoon is doing just fine, thank you very much.

****

The 2021-2022 Austin Music Awards Music Poll is underway. Vote now for your favorite bands, venues, and music until January 31.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Spoon
Faster Than Sound: Spoon Returns On Full Blast
Faster Than Sound: Spoon Returns On Full Blast
Reigning local rockers' surprise show at Mohawk and more music news

Rachel Rascoe, July 9, 2021

Texas Platters
Spoon
Everything Hits at Once: The Best of Spoon (Record Review)

Libby Webster, Sept. 6, 2019

More by Chad Swiatecki
Long Waits at Record Pressing Plants Hinder Austin's Independent Record Labels
Long Waits at Record Pressing Plants Hinder Austin's Independent Record Labels
Production crisis disrupts the flow of local releases

Nov. 12, 2021

Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s First-Ever Full Concert Performance
Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s First-Ever Full Concert Performance
Austin City Limits taping marks a moment of career-making distinction

Oct. 3, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Spoon

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Cordae
at Emo's
Zachary Williams, Buffalo Hunt at The 04 Center
Dangerous Toys, Leather Duchess, Crunch, DJ Devilwoman at Come & Take It Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  