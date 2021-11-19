Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band Album Review

Synth-drenched symphonic power ballad "One Eye Flees Aquapolis" pours rose petals on the path that traverses the soundscape of Nolan Potter's third eye. This recent source of distortion soul food, bearing the Nietzsche-esque title Music Is Dead, counts as the NP's third release of 2021 – following perfunctory Bandcamp offerings Eggbound and Nolan's Quarantine Quovers Quollection. More of a followup to 2019 breakout Nightmare Forever, this six-track full-band effort thrusts easy listening upon the masses, like riding a shooting star through outer space.

Taking a sip from a shoegaze medley laced with Ty Segall and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, the Michigan-raised composer drips 41 minutes of straight glorious meta analysis on the current state of music production through the postmodern lens of his commodified discography. Soaked with soul and cynicism, this neo-psychedelia induced existentialism implores a deeper look at the creative process in a capitalist era and oversaturated music scene atop a backdrop of feral guitar riffs and airy flute accompaniments.

The fear of selling out courses deep in this magnum exploration oozing ecstatic downbeats that flow horror show through songs "Stubborn Bubble" and "Preeminent Minds." The extended tracks score astral projections with interludes harkening back to woodwind wonderlands and science-fiction sagas in "Gregorian Chance." Rubbernecking kills but break your gaze for this tracedent glimpse into the tranquil spiral of a modern virtuoso clad in denim.