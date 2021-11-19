Music

Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band Album Review

Music Is Dead (Castle Face Records)

By Mars Salazar, Fri., Nov. 19, 2021

Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band Album Review

Synth-drenched symphonic power ballad "One Eye Flees Aquapolis" pours rose petals on the path that traverses the soundscape of Nolan Potter's third eye. This recent source of distortion soul food, bearing the Nietzsche-esque title Music Is Dead, counts as the NP's third release of 2021 – following perfunctory Bandcamp offerings Eggbound and Nolan's Quarantine Quovers Quollection. More of a followup to 2019 breakout Nightmare Forever, this six-track full-band effort thrusts easy listening upon the masses, like riding a shooting star through outer space.

Taking a sip from a shoegaze medley laced with Ty Segall and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, the Michigan-raised composer drips 41 minutes of straight glorious meta analysis on the current state of music production through the postmodern lens of his commodified discography. Soaked with soul and cynicism, this neo-psychedelia induced existentialism implores a deeper look at the creative process in a capitalist era and oversaturated music scene atop a backdrop of feral guitar riffs and airy flute accompaniments.

The fear of selling out courses deep in this magnum exploration oozing ecstatic downbeats that flow horror show through songs "Stubborn Bubble" and "Preeminent Minds." The extended tracks score astral projections with interludes harkening back to woodwind wonderlands and science-fiction sagas in "Gregorian Chance." Rubbernecking kills but break your gaze for this tracedent glimpse into the tranquil spiral of a modern virtuoso clad in denim.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band
Fall Platters
Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band
Nightmare Forever (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Nov. 29, 2019

More by Mars Salazar
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Seismic Dance Event, Jazz at St. James', Feels So Good Fest, Susannah Joffe, Amigo the Devil, and more

Nov. 12, 2021

Post Animal Elevates Levitation Fest with a Psych-Punk Score
Post Animal Elevates Levitation Fest with a Psych-Punk Score
“In a world where rock is dead..." Post Animal returns to Austin

Oct. 29, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Every Time I Die, '68, Candy [garage] at Empire Control Room & Garage
Chaparral
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Crowder, Jonathan McReynolds at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Saintpeeler, Drip-Fed, Liferaft at The Ballroom
Ken Simpson Band
at Buck's Backyard
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  