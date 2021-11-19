Music

Alejandro Escovedo Album Review

La Cruzada (Yep Roc)

By Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Nov. 19, 2021

Alejandro Escovedo Album Review

Recorded in Italy with native backers Don Antonio, 2018's The Crossing bridges back to the immigrant soul of Alejandro Escovedo's 2002 audio play By the Hand of the Father.

Folkloric to punk, classically rock, idealistic and disillusioned, "The Crossing proves another way forward for our one-man Johnny Thunders, Joey Ramone, and Neal Cassady," opined the Chronicle. Noirish ("Footsteps in the Shadows"), rootsy ("Texas Is My Mother"), sneering ("Teenage Luggage"), Stonesy ("Something Blue"), hookish ("Outlaw for You"), balladic ("Silver City"), modern ("MC Overload"), Escovedo's tale of two Latin teens meeting in Galveston sprawls an hourlong travelogue through a pop culture nirvana turned xenophobic dystopia.

Originally sold-out on Record Store Day 2020 and charting on Billboard, its iteration en español received widespread re-release this August. Translated by Escovedo and principal singer Alex Ruiz of Del Castillo, La Cruzada further populates crucial vocal support from Austin castanets queen Patricia Vonne and San Antonio's Vanessa Del Fierro. Don Antonio Gramentieri intones Italian and the maestro English on melting duet "Volador."

For his part, Ruiz lends prowling drama to a hungry storyline. The frontman's rich Spanish vowelry dominates the stripped back, Lone Star ambience of "Tejas Es Mi Madre," "Cuantas Veces," y "Lluvia de Flor de Cerezo." One misses Escovedo's overripe croon and derision, yet when he and Ruiz share a mic on "Bandido Para Ti," a Marfa lights moment flashes across the entirety of The Crossing/La Cruzada.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Alejandro Escovedo
Texas Platters
Alejandro Escovedo
The Crossing (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Sept. 28, 2018

Margaret Moser Tribute: Alejandro Escovedo
Alejandro Escovedo
“Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”

Tim Stegall, June 30, 2017

More by Raoul Hernandez
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Swallow the Sun, Benny the Butcher, Every Time I Die, Buck Meek, and more recommended shows

Nov. 19, 2021

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
A tribute songwriting Legend Cindy Walker, Daikaiju, A Giant Dog & Go Fever, Sonic Movidas with Carrie Rodriguez, and Temple of Angels

Nov. 5, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Alejandro Escovedo

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Every Time I Die, '68, Candy [garage] at Empire Control Room & Garage
Chaparral
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Crowder, Jonathan McReynolds at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Saintpeeler, Drip-Fed, Liferaft at The Ballroom
Ken Simpson Band
at Buck's Backyard
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  